Why did you decide to become a teacher?

As a student in high school, I felt a calling to be a teacher so that I could help students who struggle in one form or another. For instance, I started out working in low income schools as a special needs teacher. I wanted to make sure each student got the chances they needed to have a successful future.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

Each year, I pray that I can make an impact on my students in a way that they feel loved, safe and are empowered to be good students. The students’ enjoyment of school and their motivation to be the best student they can be are of utmost importance to me. I want to be able to say that I contributed to them becoming independent, productive and contributing members of society.

What is a hidden talent or something that would be surprising to your students?

I know basic American Sign Language and share my love of that with my students. Also, I was an exchange student in high school, living with a family in England.

What is your favorite book and why?

I would bring my Bible, as my faith is woven into the fabric of my life.

What is one of your most embarrassing moments while you have been a teacher?

I was running with my students in a competition with their PE class. I did it on a whim so I didn’t have the proper clothing, nor did I have a change of clothes…I sweat quite a bit when I run and my students thought I had wet my pants.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” – Anne Frank