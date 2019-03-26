Bay Life Church will hold Easter Weekend Services on Good Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 8, 9:30,11 a.m. At the center of the Christian faith stands the resurrection. In Adam, we all died because we all sinned, but in Christ, we can each be raised back to life because He did not stay dead. This Easter, we invite you to join us in celebrating anew the hope that is ours in the Resurrection. Bay Life campus is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.baylife.org/easter.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church Apollo Beach Campus will hold Easter services on Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. The campus is located at 408 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church Brandon Campus will hold a Good Friday service on April 19 at 12 Noon in the Chapel and Easter services on Sunday, April 21 at 9:15 and 11 a.m. The Congregacion Hispana will hold services on Good Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. and Easter Sunday, April 21 at 11 a.m. The Brandon campus is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church Palm River Campus will hold an Easter service on Sunday, April 21 at 11 am. The Palm River campus is located at 5415 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

Bell Shoals Baptist Church Riverview Campus will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 21 at 9:15 and 11 a.m. The Riverview campus is located at 9990 South U.S. Hwy 301 Suite 10026 in Riverview. For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com.

The Chapel At Fishhawk will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 21 at 9 and 10:45 a.m. We will gather to celebrate the good news of Jesus that sets us free from shame and gives us hope every day. The Chapel is a nondenominational church that strives to make all of life All About Jesus. We are located in the heart of Fishhawk at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.thechapelfh.org.

The Crossing Church will observe Good Friday on April 19 at 5 and 7 p.m. at the Tampa campus. The Friday service combines both campuses for a time to reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus. The Crossing Church will hold weekend services at both campuses celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Tampa Campus will hold Easter services on Saturday, April 20 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 8:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The Tampa campus is located at 10130 Tuscany Ridge Dr. in Tampa. The SouthShore Campus will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 21 at 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. and is located at 2409 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. For more information, visit www.wearecrossing.com.

Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship will have its Resurrection Sunday Worship Service on Sunday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. This is a time to reflect, remember and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and all that He has done at the cross on our behalf. The community is invited. The church is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.firmfoundationcf.org or call the church 784-5973.

First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will hold a dramatic reading of the Passion Story titled From Palms to Passion on Palm Sunday, April 14 at 8:30 and 11 a.m. On April 18 at 7 p.m., First Presbyterian will hold a Maundy Thursday service. The service will begin with dinner in Mauldin Hall with communion around the tables, time in prayer garden and then conclude in the sanctuary. The church will hold a Good Friday service on April 19 at 7 p.m. for a time of prayer and meditation of the cross. On Sunday, April 21, the church will hold an Easter outdoor sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. with other services at 8 and 11 a.m. The church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.fpcbrandon.org.

Grace Baptist Church will hold a ‘Night of Worship’ on Good Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. A Resurrection sunrise service will be held on Sunday, April 21 at 7:30 a.m. with other services at 9 and 11 a.m. These services will include a transformational message about the resurrection, inspirational worship in song, a photo opportunity and a gift for every first-time guest. The church is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.growingatgrace.com.

Harvest Bible Chapel Tampa Bay will hold an Easter service on Sunday, April 21 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the risen Savior at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.harvesttampabay.org.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold two services on Palm Sunday, April 14: Holy Eucharist Rite I (Said Service) at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II (Music and Choir) at 10:30 a.m. On Maundy Thursday, April 18, the church will offer Holy Eucharist Rite II (Music and Choir), followed Prayer Vigil and watch at 9 p.m. There will be two services on Good Friday, April 19: Stations of the Cross at 12 Noon and Holy Eucharist Rite II (Music and Choir) at 7 p.m. Holy Innocents’ will observe the Great Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 20 starting at 7 p.m. There will be two services on Easter Sunday, April 21: Holy Eucharist Rite I (Said Service) at 8 a.m. and Holy Eucharist Rite II (Music and Choir) at 10:30 a.m. Childcare will be provided for all services. The church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, contact the church office at 689-3130.

Immanuel Lutheran Church and School will observe Holy Week with services for Palm Sunday on April 14 at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Maundy Thursday services on April 18 at 8:15 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Good Friday on April 19 at 7 p.m. and Holy Saturday Easter Vigil on April 20 at 9 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be held on April 21 at 6:30 (sunrise), 8:30 and 11 a.m. A complimentary Easter breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits and gravy, fruit, pastries/donuts and coffee/milk/juice will be served in the gymnasium from 7-11 a.m. Immanuel is located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 689-1787 or visit www.GodSoLoved.org.

Journey Church of Brandon will observe Good Friday on April 19 at 6:30 p.m. with other churches from the Tampa area. The message will focus on Jesus’ seven last words on the cross and what that means for you. Journey will hold an Easter service on Sunday, April 21 at 9 a.m. The church is located at 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.journey7.com.

Lighthouse Freedom Center will hold a Good Friday Service on April 19 at 7 p.m. and an Easter Sunday Service on April 21 at 10 a.m. The church is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.lrcchurch.com.

Living Savior Lutheran Church will hold an outdoor Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 21 at 7 a.m. As the sun rises, we are reminded of the events happening around the empty tomb early on that first Easter Sunday. Following the sunrise service, the church will host an Easter breakfast at 8:30 a.m. featuring generous portions of breakfast items. At 9:15 a.m., all children are invited to participate in an egg hunt. Then at 10 a.m., the church will hold an Easter Festival Service filled with praise and thanks celebrating the glorious resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Living Savior is located at 2650 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Nativity Catholic Church will observe Holy Thursday on April 18 at 8 a.m. with morning prayer in the chapel and Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. in the church (bilingual and ASL). Good Friday services will be held on April 19 at 8 a.m. for morning prayer in the chapel, and the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion will be held at 3 p.m. in church (ASL); 6:30 p.m. in the gym (Spanish) and 7 p.m. in the church. On Holy Saturday, April 20, services will be held at 8 a.m. for morning prayer in the chapel, 12 Noon for the Blessing of the Easter food baskets in the chapel and 8 p.m. for an Easter Vigil in the church (bilingual). On Sunday, April 21, the Easter Masses in English are as followed: 6:30 a.m. in the church, 8:30 a.m. in the church (ASL) and gymnasium and 10:30 a.m. in the church, chapel and gymnasium (family). Easter Masses in Spanish will be held at 12:30 p.m. in the church and chapel. The church is located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-4608 or visit www.nativitycatholicchurch.org.

New Hope United Methodist Church will celebrate Palm Sunday, on April 14 with a special musical program, featuring a full choir and orchestra at 9:30 and 11 a.m. On Maundy Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., the church will have a worship service with communion in the sanctuary. On Good Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m., the church will do a combined English and Hispanic service in Logan Hall. On Easter Sunday, April 21, services will take place at 8, 9:30, 11 a.m. on the church property. The Hispanic service will take place in Logan Hall at 11 a.m. You are invited to bring a cut flower to place on the flower cross in the courtyard, an annual tradition enjoyed by many people at New Hope UMC. A Hispanic sunrise service is also offered at 6:30 a.m. at Little Harbor Beach, located at 602 Bahia Del Sol Dr. in Ruskin. Bring a lawn chair and a flashlight for reading. The Tampa Bay Emmaus Community will join in with Riverview United Methodist Church for their ‘Son’ Rise service on the edge of the Alafia River at 8 a.m. New Hope UMC is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.findnewhope.com, email info@findnewhope.com or call at 689-4161.

Next Level Church FishHawk will hold an Easter experience at Newsome High School at 10 a.m. After the experience, the church will do a Helicopter Egg Drop. Information and wristband to access the secret location will be available at the experience. For more information, visit NLCFishHawk.com. Newsome High School is located at 16550 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Redeemer Church will observe Good Friday on April 19 at 7 pm. On Sunday, April 21, the church will hold a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. on its back property and regular worship at 9:30 a.m. The church is located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, call 741-1776 or visit www.redeemerriverview.org.

South Bay Church will observe Good Friday with a service on April 19 at 7 p.m. The service will feature reflective music on the events that transpired over 2000 years ago. It will also feature a time of prayer, communion and a word from the pastor. On Sunday, April 21, South Bay will hold an intimate outdoor sunrise service at 7 a.m. and celebrate the rising sun with acoustic music and teaching. Other Easter services will be held at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 Noon. Join us and hear about how Jesus overcame death once and for all at Calvary and why that message is the greatest event in all of history. The church is located at 13498 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.

St. Anne Catholic Church will celebrate the Easter Triduum with Holy Thursday on April 18 at 8 a.m. with Morning Prayer of the Liturgical Hours and then the Solemn Mass of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m., followed by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 12 Midnight. St. Anne will observe Good Friday on April 19 at 12 Noon with the Stations of the Cross, at 3 p.m. with Solemn Celebration of the Lord’s Passion and at 6 p.m. with La Pasión del Señor. On Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m., the church will celebrate Holy Saturday with Reconciliation, then at 12 Noon with the Blessing of Easter food and at 8:30 p.m. with an Easter Vigil. On Sunday, April 21, Easter Mass will take place at 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 Noon (Spanish) and 5 p.m. St. Anne is located at 106 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-1714.

St. Stephen Catholic Church invites you to celebrate Holy Week and Easter with us. Join us for Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. and stay for prayer anytime until 12 Midnight ‘in the garden.’ On April 19, Good Friday services begin at 12 Noon with the Stations of the Cross, which is followed at 2:30 p.m. with the Novena of The Divine Mercy. The Veneration of the Cross will take place at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil services will begin as we welcome the Light of Christ. On Sunday, April 21, we welcome your family to worship with us at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. St. Stephen is located at 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview. For more information, call 689-4900 or visit www.StStephenCatholic.org.