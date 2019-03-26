Foundations Of Life Pregnancy Center Walk/Run For Life 2019

The Foundations of Life Walk/Run for Life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at Ben T. Davis Beach on the Courtney Campbell Causeway between Tampa and Clearwater. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and races start at 9 a.m. with the following options: 1 mile, 2 miles and 5K.

Registration is $10 and includes a ‘Unique from Day One’ T-shirt, Baby Feet Pin, Goody Bag and more. Spirit FM will broadcast from the beach and The Knights of Columbus will provide hot dogs, chips and drinks for the participants.

For more information or to preregister, visit www.foundationsoflife.org or email foundationsoflife@ccdosp.org. Ben T. Davis Beach is located at 7740 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa.

Golf Scramble And BBQ Hosted By Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold its seventh annual ‘Best Ball’ Golf Tournament and BBQ dinner at River Hills Country Club on Saturday, April 6. Tee off time for the tournament is set for 1 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning foursome as well as for the ‘Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to the Hole’ contests. There are also ‘Hole in One’ prizes and a putting competition. During dinner, there will be a silent auction, prize raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

For individual and foursome registration as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hiepiscopal.org. All proceeds will benefit the mission and ministries of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.

Christian Men United Presents ENDURE, A Men’s Conference

Christian Men United (CMU), a nondenominational men’s ministry, will hold a men’s conference on Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Portico. This year’s conference theme is ENDURE with the purpose of calling men of all races and denominations to spiritually endure life’s circumstances. Join us in a time of great worship music, teaching and fellowship.

Guest speakers include James Ford Jr., pastor and author of Treasured Truth Radio, featured on Moody Radio Florida, and Brad Stine, speaker and Christian comedian. Cost is $30 per adult and $20 per youth. Lunch will also be provided.

More information and how to registration can be found at www.ChristianMenUnited.com or by calling 220-5296. The Portico is located at 1001 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa.

Hop On Over To Brandon Christian Women Connections Luncheon

‘A Bunny Hop’ will feature a fun jewelry exchange so bring a non-favorite piece of jewelry and exchange for something new to you. The luncheon with entertainment will be on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservation and more information.

The Rock & The Rabbi Musical Features Local Music Artist

The rousing musical The Rock & The Rabbi comes to Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater on Friday, April, 19 at 7 p.m. Audiences all over the country have enjoyed the Rock & The Rabbi—from the Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to New York City’s Lambs Theatre.

Local artist Derrick Williams has performed the role of The Rabbi for the past 21 years.

Tickets can be purchased at https://event.attendstar.com. Countryside Christian Church is located at 1850 N. McMullen Booth Rd. in Clearwater. Visit www.therockandtherabbi.com.