By Joe Kerr

The first service for in the new facility of The Crossing Church SouthShore is scheduled for Resurrection Sunday, April 21. Service times are 8:45 and 10:30 a.m. For those early risers, the first service is a little less crowded, but with the first service being on Easter Sunday consider coming early.

Even though this campus has been meeting for several years in its current location about half a mile away, this new campus has that feeling of the first step, but in the same direction. SouthShore campus pastor Hector Rivera embodies that proud papa emotion as he walks the building still under construction.

“We are expecting,” he repeated.

The church is already active in the community. Neighborhoods like Del Webb, River Bend, Vista Palms, Covington Park, Waterset and MiraBay already know The Crossing SouthShore for its ‘come and meet your neighbor’ events. Sponsoring events or partnering with local block parties, the church thrives outside the building in its community. The church’s heart for the communities includes individuals, businesses and local first responders.

“We will be feeding the fire and police departments four different times,” said Pastor Rivera. “They bring their trucks and interact with the families at our events.” He added, “People know SouthShore [the church] is here, now they will be able to join us in our new location.”

The new campus features a spacious auditorium with seating for 1,000 people, expanded youth and children’s areas and office space for the growing volunteer staff who ministers to its ever-increasing body.

Architects incorporated that sense of a growing family into the building design. Gathering space is built into the lobby, so it functions as a place to meet, greet and fellowship. Come early to enjoy coffee with friends. Do not be surprised if your neighbors are already there.

The building design has a covered drop-off area for parents to get kids in and out at the main entrance. The brand-new SouthShore location is 2409 East College Ave. in Ruskin on the corner of College and 24th St.

For more info or to see a video of the new campus in progress, visit www.wearecrossing.com/southshore and click on New Building Info. The church office can be reached at 626-0783.