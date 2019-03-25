Communication is the key to successful business relationships and no one knows this better than the attorneys at Judith S. Lambert Law Firm in Brandon. Lambert’s firm prides itself on cultivating relationships while truly understanding the needs of the client, whether providing expertise for acquisitions and mergers, business litigation or handling complex tax transactions.

Lambert is one of the few attorneys in the Tampa area that has earned a Masters in Tax Law. Lambert, along with associate attorney Eric W. Smith, is committed to providing quality advice and skilled representation in legal matters and tax issues for individuals and businesses. The firm strives to provide affordable legal services while having the experience of attorneys from larger firms in the Tampa Bay area.

Smith joined the Lambert Law Firm nine years ago and is a member of the Brandon Chamber of Commerce and serves as the vice president of the East Hillsborough Bar Association. Raised in Saginaw, Michigan, Smith moved to Florida to attend Stetson University College of Law in 2007 after graduating cum laude from Michigan State University.

“What led me to Lambert Law was the variety of practice areas that Judith Lambert offers with her firm,” said Smith. “My favorite part of being an associate for Lambert Law is developing my own relationships with clients. I have great respect for the very difficult decision a client has in choosing a law firm, especially during a difficult time of need, and when your hard work leads to great results for your client, a simple hug and thank you may not be worth much to others, but is invaluable for me and our whole team with Lambert Law.”

With many years of legal experience, coupled with a committed personal approach, the Lambert Law firm brings expertise and acumen to their clients, in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

“What makes our firm different than others is that we are extremely approachable,” said Smith. “The process of working with an attorney is easy from start-to-finish. We strive to remember the ‘Golden Rule’ which is to treat others the way that you want to be treated. We all have had the experiences of putting our faith and trust in others and being left ignored or disappointed, and the last thing we want to do at Lambert Law is let any of our clients walk away feeling that they were not heard and not treated with the utmost respect at our office.”

Judith S. Lambert Law Firm is located at 617 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For information, visit www.judithslambert.com or call 662-7429.