The Village Players will present The Who’s Tommy over several weekends in April. This epic musical will be held at the James McCabe Theatre located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

The show will kick off on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. and then again over the next two weekends Friday, April 19 and 26 and Saturday, April 20 and 27. There will be two matinees held on Sunday, April 14 and 20 at 3 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain time.

Tickets to The Who’s Tommy are $18 for General Admission and $15 for senior, students and groups of 10 or more. Group tickets must be purchased in advance. You can get tickets by calling the 643-8292 or 480-3147 or by visiting www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.

The Village Players Artistic Director, Domin Pazzo, will direct The Who’s Tommy. The rock musical is based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album by The Who. Music and lyrics are by Pete Townshend and book is by Townshend and Des McAnuff.

The Who’s Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing and the human spirit. It is the story of the pinball-playing, deaf, dumb and blind boy who triumphs over adversities. After witnessing the accidental murder of his mother’s lover by his father who was presumed dead in WWII, Tommy is traumatized into catatonia. As he grows, he suffers abuse at the hands of sadistic neighbors and relatives. As an adolescent, it is revealed that he has an uncanny knack for playing pinball. When his mother finally breaks through his catatonia, he becomes an international pinball superstar.

Gail Pierce with the Village Players said, “The Who’s Tommy is a classical rock musical. We are stepping out of our comfort zone with this one to reach a different audience. Domin Pazzo is a great director. I think a lot of people are really going to enjoy this.”

The score in The Who’s Tommy is timeless and has a youthful appeal. The musical is a cross-generational hit. The Village Players production will have a live band comprised of talented musicians.

The Who’s Tommy debuted on Broadway in 1993. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards and won five that year.

For information, visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.