Centerpoint Church Opens New Campus In Brandon/Valrico Area

Centerpoint Church has expanded its reach in the Brandon area by launching a second campus in Valrico. The goal of the church has always been to meet the tangible needs of the community and to ‘tear down every barrier to the Gospel of Jesus.’ This campus, which will be called ‘Centerpoint Church – North,’ is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico and will hold more than 400 people, roughly double the size of the current Centerpoint Church campus on Miller Rd.

Centerpoint plans to leave both campuses open, calling the current campus ‘Centerpoint Church – South.’ The new campus used to be the home of Horizon Christian Church, which joined under the banner of Centerpoint Church in mid-2018. The Centerpoint Church – North is also home to Hispanic Church of Brandon, which will now meet on Sunday afternoons.

The Centerpoint Church – North officially launches Easter weekend holding four services, free coffee and pastries and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday evening (after the 5 p.m. services). Easter service times are as follows: Saturday, April 20 at 5 p.m. at both the north and south locations; Sunday, April 21 at Centerpoint North at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; and at Centerpoint South at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

After Easter weekend, service times will continue at 9 and 10:45 p.m. on Sundays at both campuses.

For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

Congregation Beth Shalom April Events

Second Night Seder – Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m.

Led by Rabbi Bryan, the Exodus story retold, sing songs and enjoy a delicious meal. The cost is $36 for adults; $18 for children aged 5–12; no fee for those under 5. Contact the office to make reservations.

Bible and Bagels – Saturday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

Join in for a discussion of the week’s Parsha with Rabbi Bryan. Light breakfast and schnapps will be served.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

For more information, call 681-6547.

Goat Yoga Fundraiser Benefits Y’s Annual Campaign

On Saturday, April 20, our membership director Rebecca Piatt will be instructing a 10:30 a.m. class at the North Brandon Family YMCA on 3097 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner.

Goat Yoga is a relaxed form of yoga open to yogis of every skill level. During a typical session, the participants are more than welcome to pet the goats or simply focus on the yoga practice. However, with their intrinsic energy and playfulness—along with a short attention span—the goats will attempt to break your concentration and get you to play with them instead. It is pretty hard to take yourself or life too seriously when there are goats involved, so this a great way to break away from your normal mindset and relieve stress.

All proceeds go toward the Y’s Annual Campaign to help families facing financial hardship benefit from the Y.

The cost is $35 for adults and $25 for kids ages 5+. Participants must bring their own mat. The furry workout partners will be provided by Fallen Oak Farms. There will be bunnies too.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2CaHoqX.

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively’s Quotes For Good Program

Local State Farm agent Melissa Snively and nonprofits Newsome Orchestra and Brandon Ballet team up for this month’s Quotes for Good program.

Throughout April, each person who contacts Melissa Snively State Farm seeking a car, home or life quote can request the agent donate $10 per household to either Newsome Orchestra or Brandon Ballet.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations and help make a difference in their communities.

The Newsome High School Orchestra is comprised of students in grades 9-12. The orchestra competes against other orchestras and recently performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. Playing an instrument in high school is beneficial because students gain a sense of achievement, develop creative thinking and spatial intelligence and often produce higher scores on standardized tests.

Brandon Ballet is a local professional ballet company whose dancers range from age 9 to adult. The company is comprised of professional artists, pre-professional trainees and training dancers. The pre-professional training program is unique in that each dancer is provided with individual attention, college and career guidance along with daily dance instruction to support their individual goals.

“I’m extremely excited to support such great organizations through Quotes for Good,” explained Melissa Snively. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

To request a quote and support this program, please stop by Melissa Snively’s office located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia or call 662-3622.

For more information, contact Christine Robbins, christine@melissarules.com.