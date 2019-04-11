Hillsborough Community College Celebrates Five Decades Of Innovation And Inspiration

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) commemorates the college’s 50th anniversary with a community-wide event on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa.

Come celebrate five decades of innovation and inspiration as HCC takes over Water Works Park. Experience all that HCC has to offer with live performances, food samplings, touch-a-trucks and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

HCC serves over 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit hccfl.edu.

The Y Wants To Awaken Summer Imagination At Free Healthy Kids Day®

On Saturday, April 27, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and YMCA of the Suncoast are holding free community events to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they will accomplish this summer. The free open houses, hosted at nearly 20 Ys across six Tampa Bay area counties, feature activities such as summer camp games, poolside fun, music, demos, free healthy snacks and visual arts to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.

“When a child is healthy, happy and supported, they can make great things happen,” said Senior Communications Director Lalita Llerena. “We believe in the potential of all children and we strive to help kids find that potential within themselves. A child’s development is never on vacation and Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”

The YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day takes place at various locations and features fun, active play and educational activities. Each participating YMCA has more information on the free activities and food offered at its specific location on Healthy Kids Day.

Visit www.ymcatampabay.org/find-your-y/.

Art Outdoors At Cracker Country

On Wednesday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., bring a blanket and picnic under live oak trees while sketching the historic buildings at Cracker Country. Join in on art workshops designed for visitors of all skill levels, then visit the historic buildings and discover Florida’s rural history.

Art workshops are designed for visitors 6 years old or older. Younger learners are welcome to attend and test out their coloring skills. Do not forget to bring a camera to tackle some photography challenges.

General Pricing is $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. A sketch book is included with each advance purchase admission.

‘Tennis For Fun’ Athlete Wins Zenay Morales Courage Award

Jesse Hutches, a Special Olympic ‘Tennis For Fun’ athlete, was awarded the Zenay Morales Courage Award at the Hillsborough County Special Olympics opening ceremonies on March 17.

Morales was a very talented and active Special Olympic athlete who passed away in 2001. He remains a source of inspiration for the athletes. Morales was the epitome of sportsmanship, perseverance and courage, which are the criteria of this award.

Hutches has been competing in the Special Olympics for 28 years. He has competed in track and field, basketball, bowling and tennis. He also played Topps Soccer and is a very determined athlete. He works hard at every sport so he can be the best that he is capable of.

He joined ‘Tennis For Fun’ when it began in 2000 and he is now in his 19th year of playing tennis. Hutches has worked at the Kingsway Publix for 15 years and will soon be honored at the Publix luncheon for his years of service.

For information about the ‘Tennis For Fun’ free program, visit tennisforfun.org.