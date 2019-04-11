The Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City will feature the wonderful artwork of Plant City resident, Kim Wells, during the month of April. The exhibit, located on the art wall within the library, can be viewed during the normal operating hours of the library. The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in Plant City.

The exhibit features eight of Wells’ artwork. According to Wells, “These are my favorite pieces. The mermaid is new.”

Wells is an acrylics artist. Her specialty is murals. Wells is self-taught. Her advice to anyone who wants to paint? “I say just do it. Just start painting. You never know what might happen,” said Wells.

Wells started painting as an outlet. “My favorite thing is to paint. I thank God for this opportunity,” said Wells.

In addition to painting murals for both private residences and businesses (she is currently painting the walls of the home of a client in Clearwater and the walls at a coffee shop in Ybor City), she also paints houses, both inside and exterior.

However, her passion is with the fine arts. “I love to paint places and things. I will look up ideas that clients have and research them and then paint them,” she said. “I am willing to paint anything. I figure it out and make it happen,” added Wells.

Wells, who is a member of the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG), entered work in this year’s Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Show. While her piece did not win an award, it was purchased. She has been a winner in the past and is a past winner of the Suncoast Credit Union Purchase Award.

In addition, you can find prints of Wells’ work at Southern Hospitality in Plant City. Specifically, there is a painting in the Bruton Memorial Library show—a truck in a Plant City field. This painting that has been reproduced and can be purchased at Southern Hospitality, along with others.

Stop by the library and take a look at Wells’ lovely artwork.

If you are an artist and are interested in having your work exhibited at the library, stop at the front desk and pick up an application. You can call 659-4200 for more information.