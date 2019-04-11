Plant City Entertainment under the direction of Coy Permenter, will present First Baptist Ivy of Gap on Friday, April 26 and May 3; Saturday, April 27; and May 4 at 8 p.m. There will be matinees offered on Sunday April 28 and May 5 at 2 p.m. The shows will be held at Plant City Entertainment’s Theatre located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors 60 and over and students 18 and under with ID and groups of 10 or more (available with advance purchase only) for $12. There is a special for Opening Night special of $25 for two tickets.

First Baptist Ivy of Gap was written by accomplished author and journalist Ron Osborne. It follows the story of six women who gather at their church to roll bandages for soldiers fighting in WWII and their subsequent reunion 25 years later.

Permenter explained that this show was selected because, “It has it all laughing, crying, secrets and six strong southern women who are not afraid to confront the truth and tell it like it is.” Permenter added, “The show is compared to Steel Magnolias. However, these women are so much more than just a bunch of one-liners. The six talented women on stage really bring these characters to life.”

The cast of First Baptists Ivy of Gap may be small, but it is a mighty one ready to deliver a powerful performance for the community. Permenter said, “We have a cast composed of both experienced actors and new ones. Two of the ladies are finding the experience to be therapeutic as they both lost a son within the last few years. They really have been able to draw upon their tragedy and put so much life into the characters they play.”

Plant City Entertainment is a 501(c)(3) that has been providing the community with great, high quality entertainment for over 40 years.

“We put on high caliber shows that rival professional productions and do it on a shoestring budget. I never get tired of hearing someone say, ‘That was better than the version I saw at a professional theatre,'” said Permenter.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit www.pceshow.com.