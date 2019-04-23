Driven Church of Brandon recently merged with Radiant Church of Tampa. With multiple locations in the Tampa Bay area, former members of Driven Church are now attending Radiant Church locations until its Brandon location launches in August.

Radiant Church describes itself as “a life-giving and dynamic church that exists to move people from where they are to where God wants them to be.” It is one church with three locations, and soon to be four with the addition of the Brandon location. Pastor Joon Tavarez, former pastor of Driven Church, will be the location pastor for the Brandon campus.

In 2013, Pastor Aaron Burke and his wife, Katie, relocated to Tampa Bay to plant Radiant Church South Tampa. Since then, Radiant Church has continued to grow with its casual atmosphere, dynamic worship music and relevant messages. With multiple locations, the sermons are preached at one location and streamed to the other campuses. Information on locations and times can be found at https://weareradiant.com.

Pastor Burke and Pastor Tavarez are dear friends who lead churches with a similar mission and make-up. After envisioning how their churches could work together, they decided to combine.

Regarding the transition, Pastor Tavarez said, “Between now and August, we will be engaged in community events and interest meetings in Brandon.” He continued, “I think this is going to be huge as we unite for the Kingdom of Jesus in Brandon.”

Pastor Burke added, “There are so many things that we could do separately, and it would make a little bit of an impact, but I think together…we can collaborate to do more.”

Pastor Burke went on to say that Radiant Church will be building on top of the great foundation that Driven Church has already laid in the Brandon community. The official launch of its Brandon location and first public Sunday service will be held on August 18.

As Pastor Burke and Pastor Tavarez plan for the opening of the Brandon location, you can stay up to date at https://weareradiant.com/brandon/. Location and times are still being determined.