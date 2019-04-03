Premier Radiation Oncology Ribbon-Cutting

Premier Radiation Oncology hosted the Brandon Chamber of Commerce in its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in February. The event featured staff, physicians, local businesses and former patients, including Tony Saladino Jr., Brandon’s Citizen of the Year for 2019. Premier Radiation Oncology announced the exciting arrival of the newest radiation delivery equipment in the nation with their Halcyon linear accelerator built by Varian.

As a radiation oncology clinic, Premier uses X-Rays to cure cancer. The Halcyon linear accelerator is the most precise machine in operation and allows them to visualize the entire area before receiving radiation treatment to ensure that it is both safe and effective on a daily basis.

The team, led by Dr. Alexander Engelman—the number one Radiation Oncologist in the Tampa area, as peer-nominated in Tampa Magazine—and his dynamic staff of nurses, physicists, dosimetrists and radiation therapists, demonstrated not only a commitment to the latest in technological advancement but also a commitment to supporting patients and their families throughout their journey to healing. The center offers patients and families nutritional guidance, alternative and complementary treatment recommendations and encourages engagement with faith, family and community.

More than just focused on beating cancer, Premier Radiation Oncology has established a truly unique commitment to how these therapies impact the community at large, in particular the environment. Through their partnership with a local sustainability advising group, ShiftCo, all cancer treatments for 2019 will be carbon-neutral. To the center’s knowledge, no other cancer center in the nation can claim to have zero-footprint cancer therapy.

Premier Radiation Oncology is located at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. Call 734-8911.

Leaven Brewing Brings Home Gold Medal For ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale

Jillian Lynch and husband KJ Lynch, the owners of Leaven Brewing in Riverview, recently were the recipients of a gold medal for its ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale. It was won at Tampa Bay Beer Week’s annual ‘Best Florida Beer’ competition.

Medals were announced at an event called ‘Brewer’s Ball’ hosted at Waterworks Park in downtown Tampa.

Jillian said, “Leaven is excited about this win, primarily because we focus on traditional, brewed to style beers and the ‘Cheeky Blonde’ was one of the first craft beers we introduced to our tap room in Riverview.”

Come in to Leaven Brewing, located at 11238 Boyette Rd. in Riverview to try ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale or one of its other craft beers.

European Wax Center To Open In Brandon

European Wax Center, the nation’s leading provider of waxing and brow services, is expanding to Brandon Centre South, located at 1933 W. Lumsden Rd., next to Home Goods. The grand opening is projected for Monday, April 15.

Several well-experienced members of the staff from the downtown Tampa location will be transferring to see this new center off to a top-performing start.

Local residents that are interested in signing up for free wax services as models during training week in early April can call 793-2000 to sign up.

European Wax Center has set the industry standard. Many Brandon residents have been visiting the downtown center for years, enjoying the benefit of 15-minute services close to their offices.

Visit www.waxcenter.com for more information.

Florida Risk Partners Has New Auto Services Practice Leader

Jason Caballero has joined Florida Risk Partners as the Auto Services Practice Leader. In his role, Jason will work with clients ranging from body shops to car washes, providing them with insurance and risk management solutions to reduce their total cost of risk. In addition, he will be responsible for the recruiting and staffing of his practice.

Jason comes to FRP with over 10 years of experience of calling on the automotive industry. By combining his personal experience with the cutting edge technology platform FRP offers, Caballero is sure to deliver a great experience to his clients. While he is not captive to automotive services, that will be his primary focus.

Caballero can be reached at 571-9591 ext. 112.

Family-Owned Naffco Flooring & Interiors Has Served The Area Since 1937

The family-owned and operated Naffco Flooring & Interiors has been serving homes in the Tampa Bay area with flooring, shutters, blinds and cabinetry needs since 1937. It has been providing top-quality products and services for more than 75 years.

Naffco & Interiors offer great customer service experience from its design consultants on the showroom floor to the installation craftsmen in your home. Highly skilled and trained craftsmen, who are professional and courteous, are prepared to meet all your interior remodel and decorating needs.

There are three showrooms in South Tampa, Carrollwood and Brandon.

The Brandon location is at 1920 W. Brandon Blvd. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ribbon-Cutting Held To Celebrate Motion ChiroTherapy’s New Location

Motion ChiroTherapy celebrated a ribbon-cutting last month with both the Riverview and Valrico FishHawk Chambers of Commerce. In addition to recently opening their new location at 16765 FishHawk Blvd., in the Winn Dixie shopping plaza across from Newsome High School, Dr. Bob Lutz also recently partnered with Inspired Mobile Fitness, utilizing a portion of their office for personal training equipment. The newest addition to Motion ChiroTherapy will now be massage therapy.

To schedule an appointment for chiropractic or massage services, call 793-7791. Visit www.MotionChiroTherapy.com for more information on all available treatments.

Tampa Bay Building Supplies Company Honored By Florida State University

Global Sales, a Gibsonton-based building supplies business, was recognized on the 2019 during Florida State University’s Second Annual Seminole 100 Celebration on March 2 at FSU’s University Center Club in Doak Campbell Stadium.

The 2019 Seminole 100, hosted by the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at the FSU College of Business in partnership with the FSU Alumni Association and EY, recognized the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned by Florida State alumni.

Global Sales was ranked 79th with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.67 percent.

Global Sales’ recognition by Florida State University reflects the demand for high quality building supplies and materials in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and Global Sales’ dedication to providing island-specific materials, professional design services, efficient shipping and consolidation and superior customer service. While many businesses on the list are relatively new, Global Sales has been in business for 40 years, demonstrating solid revenue growth well beyond the start-up phase.

“We are deeply gratified about being named to the Seminole 100. This honor is entirely about the efforts of our dedicated team, and the trust shown to us by our loyal customers. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to both for making this honor possible,” commented Jeff Collins, President of Global Sales.

“The remarkable success of these business owners reflects well on the university, and we are incredibly proud that they are Florida State alumni,” said Melissa Roberts, managing director of the Jim Moran Institute. “Seminole 100 is our way of recognizing entrepreneurial excellence among our alumni, and it helps fulfill Florida State’s goal of becoming a preeminent university that embraces entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation across campus.”

To qualify, a company must have been in business for at least three years and generated revenue by January 1, 2015. Additionally, it must be owned or majority managed by an FSU alumnus for three consecutive years prior to nomination.

View the full list of Seminole 100 honorees at seminole100.fsu.edu.

Custom Cleanups Partner With Cleaning For A Reason

FishHawk-area Custom Cleanups is dedicated to making family life easier and focuses on great quality services at reasonable rates. Custom Cleanups, LLC has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, an international nonprofit servicing women with cancer.

Custom Cleanups is helping women battling cancer by cleaning two homes per month for four consecutive months at no charge. The only requirement is to be within the company’s existing service area.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/customcleanupsllc/ or visit www.cleaningforareason.org for more information.

Stacy Washburn Photography Receives 2019 Couple’s Choice Award

Stacy Washburn Photography recently received the esteemed 2019 Couple’s Choice award based on outstanding experience working with real newlyweds. WeddingWire features more than three million reviews, and these notable vendors all received prompt, reliable and quality feedback.

Not only are these hardworking and distinguished wedding professionals, such as Stacy Washburn Photography, a fundamental part of the wedding planning process for engaged couples, but they help make WeddingWire a trusted source for wedding photography.

Call 695-8067 or visit www.stacywashburnphotography.com