The Florida Hawks FC will be holding summer camps throughout the season. The Club is set up to develop great people by teaching life lessons on and off the field.

Strength & Conditioning Camp

Strength and Conditional Camp For Soccer Players will take place Monday through Friday, June 24 to August 2 from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Boys and girls born between 2001 and 2012 are welcome to attend.

The camp will feature age appropriate physical, technical and tactical instruction, speed, agility, explosiveness/reaction, power, strength, conditioning as well as daily soccer skills. There will be a professional and certified coaching staff as well as an athletic trainer on-site. Your child must bring a readiness to push their strength and cardiovascular limits and a desire to learn soccer skills.

The first two weeks of camp will take place at the Randall Fields then move to the soccer fields of the Fishhawk Sports Complex.

Soccer Fun With Coach Juan

You can sign your child up for Soccer Fun, which will include age appropriate technical and tactical instruction, small sided games, daily 5 v 5 competitions, daily soccer tennis and soccer golf competitions.

Camp will take place from Monday to Friday, July 8-12 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for boys and girls born between 2007 and 2012.

For those born between 2002 and 2006, camp will take place Monday to Friday, July 15-19 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a professional coaching staff as well as athletic trainer on-site.

The cost is $195 if registered before Monday, April 15 and $215 if registered after that.

Camp takes place at the Soccer Fields of the Fishhawk Sports Complex in Lithia

Goalkeeper Summer Camp

If your child is interested in being a goalkeeper, there is a camp specifically for them. It features daily sessions of specific, age appropriate goalkeeper skills.

It will take place Monday, July 29 through Friday, August 2 and is for male and female goalkeepers in age groups 8U-10U, 11U-12U, 13U and up and college level. Camp begins at 8 a.m. and runs through 2:30 p.m.

The cost is $495. All campers need to bring cleats, shin guards, a ball and a water bottle. Contact Juan DeBrigard, Director of Coaching at doc@floridahawksfc.com or 754-244-3016. To register, visit www.floridahawksfc.com.