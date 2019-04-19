Crafty Crab Offers Authentic Cajun Seafood

Crafty Crab offers the freshest seafood and most authentic Cajun recipes in the area. Experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel at home. Whether a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, Crafty Crab is the perfect spot.

Enjoy homestyle seafood such as crab, crawfish, shrimp, calamari and lobster. The signature New Orleans Style low country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and is perfect for a casual dinner. Its unique seasonings help to create a wonderful arrangement of flavors. If you are not into shellfish, you can try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful menu options.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 278-5111 or visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

European Wax Center To Open In Brandon

European Wax Center, the nation’s leading provider of waxing and brow services, is expanding to Brandon Centre South, 1933 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, next to Home Goods.

Several well-experienced members of the staff from the Tampa location will transfer to see this new center off to a top performing start.

European Wax Center has set the industry standard. Many Brandon residents have been visiting the downtown center for years, enjoying the benefit of 15-minute services close to their offices.

Visit www.waxcenter.com for more information.

Family-Owned Naffco Flooring & Interiors Has Served The Area Since 1937

The family-owned and operated Naffco Flooring & Interiors has been serving homes in the Tampa Bay area with flooring, shutters, blinds and cabinetry needs since 1937. It has been providing top-quality products and services for more than 75 years.

Naffco & Interiors offers a great customer service experience from its design consultants on the showroom floor to the installation craftsmen in your home. Highly skilled and trained craftsmen, who are professional and courteous, are prepared to meet all your interior remodeling and decorating needs.

There are three showrooms in South Tampa, Carrollwood and Brandon. The Brandon location is at 1920 W. Brandon Blvd. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Brandon Regional Hospital Named One Of Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals By IBM Watson Health

Brandon Regional Hospital (BRH) was recently named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. This recognition spotlights 100 top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on publicly available data and performance related to clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and financial metrics.

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study uses a scorecard that assesses hospitals of similar size and teaching status. Over 5,500 hospitals were evaluated, and the 100 highest performing hospitals had lower mortality rates, fewer patient complications, provided faster emergency care, kept expenses low and scored higher on patient experience.

Brandon Regional Hospital was listed under the Teaching Hospital category on the 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital started its teaching program in 2015 and currently has over 170 physicians enrolled, positioning itself to be a regional leader in Graduate Medical Education. The Graduate Medical Education program at Brandon Regional Hospital provides residency opportunities in seven different specialties, including an Emergency Medicine Residency, Internal Medicine Residency, Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency and Surgical Residency.

For more information, visit BrandonHospital.com.

Premier Radiation Oncology Ribbon-Cutting

Premier Radiation Oncology announced the exciting arrival of the newest radiation delivery equipment in the nation with its Halcyon linear accelerator built by Varian. As a radiation oncology clinic, Premier uses X-Rays to cure cancer. This is the most precise machine in operation.

The team—led by Dr. Alexander Engelman, the #1 Radiation Oncologist in the Tampa area as peer-nominated in Tampa Magazine, and a staff of nurses, physicists, dosimetrists and radiation therapists—demonstrated not only a commitment to the latest in technological advancement but also a commitment to supporting patients and families throughout their journey to healing. The center offers patients and families nutritional guidance, alternative and complementary treatment recommendations and encourages engagement with faith, family and community.

Through its partnership with a local sustainability advising group, ShiftCo, all cancer treatments for 2019 will be carbon-neutral. To the center’s knowledge, no other cancer center in the nation can claim to have zero-footprint cancer therapy.

It is located at 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd. in Riverview. Call 734-8911.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink Permanent Makeup is celebrating two years of making women feel more confident from the outside in. Over the past two years, Missy Duncan has taken many advanced classes, which have helped to perfect her craft. Seeing the smiles and sometimes happy tears from over 250 women is what makes Missy love what she does.

Missy said, “Life isn’t always perfect, but your makeup can be.”

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B. Call 659-0648 for more information or visit www.missysink.com.

William Ryan Homes Tampa Division Achieves Gold Certification

William Ryan Homes’ Tampa Division, one of Tampa Bay’s top homebuilders of National Green Building Standard-certified homes, recently achieved Gold Certification Level from the National Green Building Standard (NGBS), reflecting the company’s commitment to building homes that include a high level of sustainability features. The certification is issued by Home Innovation Research Labs.

In addition to the recent gold certification, in 2018, William Ryan Homes Tampa was named part of the 2018 NGBS Green Partners of Excellence, an annual program that recognizes the leadership, innovation and excellence of NGBS Green Certification Program partners and other champions of credible green building in the residential sector.

Visit www.williamryanhomes.com/.

Bahamas Bucks Guests Encouraged To Support St. Jude Through Smoothie And Sno Purchase

Every year, Bahama Buck’s® takes a step towards fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases by partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

This year, Bahama Buck’s is taking an even bigger step with the addition of the colorful and delicious Cotton Candy Smoothie. Both the Cotton Candy Smoothie and the fan favorite Blue and Pink Cotton Candy Sno® flavors give the organization an opportunity to support a great cause.

Stop by Bahama Buck’s at 1258 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon and order the Cotton Candy Smoothie to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visit https://bahamabucks.com/. For more information on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, visit stjude.org.

State Farm Grand Opening Celebrated

A grand opening celebration recently took place for the new State Farm Quentin D. Sanders Agency located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd., Ste. 214 in Brandon.

Auto, Home, Business, Property, Life and Health Insurance are offered as well as Banking and Annuities.

Office hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, call 330-7407 or email Quentin@YourBrandonAgent.com. Visit www.yourbrandonagent.com.

Home Instead Senior Care Franchises Test Electronic Locks For Clients

Home Instead Senior Care franchises in Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando County have opted to test digital locking technology from the Swedish company, Phoniro, to improve users’ experience along with enhancing security and safety. Phoniro Lock is installed in over 110,000 doors in different countries and used by over 200 public corporations and private home care companies.

Phoniro is part of Assa Abloy Hospitality, which provides trusted security solutions throughout the US and the world for healthcare, hotel and cruise industry. Assa Abloy has been featured in Forbes Magazine for several years as one of the ‘World’s most innovative companies.’

With the Phoniro Lock, clients no longer have to risk their security by leaving a key out or hidden under the doormat. With the electronic lock, the caregiver will digitally enter the home via an app installed on their smartphone. The app is protected by the highest level of security through an IT platform known as Phoniro Care.

The lock is not visible from the outside and clients and their relatives can still use the physical key. It is aesthetically pleasing and easy to install and remove. The electronic lock will not interfere with any other security solutions the client may have.

“Client safety is a priority at Home Instead Senior Care, and this new technology will allow us to give reassurance to both our seniors and their family members who may live 1,000 miles away that the door isn’t left unlocked and that the ‘key under the mat’ falls into the wrong hands,” said Kristi Campbell, owner at Home Instead Senior Care of Tampa and Brandon.

Home Instead Senior Care is planning to test the solution during the spring. The test involves around 20 locks in each county. After the pilot, additional users will soon be able to benefit from the solution. Call 684-1972.

GSP Direct Relocates From Miami To Area

GSP Direct has recently relocated from Miami to its new warehouse and showroom in the Tampa/Brandon area. With over 25 years of experience, GSP Direct is dedicated to providing customers with a great selection of products in both readymade and custom blinds.

It now offers installation. It offers mini blinds, 2″ faux wood blinds, vertical blinds and curtain rods, all ready to go. Come browse the warehouse and stop by the showroom to see what custom products are offered.

It is located off Hwy. 301 at 8504 E. Adamo Dr., Ste 175 in Tampa. Call 488-5487 for more information.