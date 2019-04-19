By Brad Stager

The landscape of Hillsborough County south of Interstate 4 has changed substantially since Kathy Lieberman started out as a real estate agent in 1986. Farms and wilderness are now housing developments and the area’s real estate market is one of the busiest in Florida.

One thing that has not changed is that buying or selling a home can be one of life’s most daunting transactions, but working with Team Lieberman at ReMax Realty Unlimited means you will not go to the closing table alone.

Whether it is a starter bungalow, waterfront mansion or condominium in an active adult community, Kathy and Steve Lieberman are ready to help their clients get the best deals in their home sale or purchase.

“We put not just our clients first, but their goals and objectives as well,” said Kathy, a Realtor Institute graduate who abides by basic home sales principles. “We work with the seller to make sure it is priced correctly and give it maximum exposure,” she added.

With ReMax, that exposure is global with offices and listings in 65 countries available 24/7 online.

Social media is part of Team Lieberman’s marketing strategy with livestream video events such as soon-to-hit-the-market previews of homes at Lieberman Team Sells Tampa on Facebook. The Liebermans also frequently get together with other local real estate agents to talk shop and pitch properties to each other, sometimes resulting in a potential deal.

If photography or professional staging is necessary, Kathy knows who to call, but first she asks a seller to take a walk across the street from a home to get a new perspective.

“I want them to picture it as a buyer,” said Kathy, who attributes Team Lieberman’s success to “being upfront, honest, diligent and communicative” with clients. “We give advice that’s in their best interest.”

To find out how Team Lieberman can help with your real estate needs, visit online at tampaflhomes.com or call 335-6559. As part of the ReMax Realty Unlimited group, their office locations are 2020 W Brandon Blvd #145 or 2965 S. U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. There is also a St. Petersburg office.