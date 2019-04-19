Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I grew up in an era when students just read from a book and answered questions. As a child of a parent who was a mechanical engineer, I always knew I learned best through interactive hands on teaching. Later, after having 2 children one who was highly gifted and one who struggled in math and science, I found even a greater importance to finding new methods to teaching them. This inspired me to become a teacher and help children love to learn and create innovative ways to reach their goals. It was then, with the support of my family, that I went back to school to get my teaching certificate.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My overall goal is to have my students reach their goals and potential. I want to instill in every student a sense of accomplishment and a feeling of success. I want them to love learning and build the confidence to be explorers and creative thinkers not only in class, but in life. I also want them to set goals and never stop reaching for them no matter what obstacles they may face.

What is something your students don’t know about you?

I have 12 years of both piano and vocal competition performance. I was once planning on teaching music. They only know my former athletic side and my math and science knowledge.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

It is not that God doesn’t give us more than we can handle, but he doesn’t give us more than we can handle with Him.

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

I would like to see less emphasis on state testing and more on instructional standard gains. I don’t feel a single test gives a clear view of a child or a teacher’s effectiveness. It is only one piece of the puzzle.