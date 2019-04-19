Burns Middle Awarded Math League Grand Champion

In February, Burns Middle School competed in Hillsborough County Math League competition with approximately 40 other middle schools from across the district. The teams were made up of four students per grade level from sixth to eighth grade.

The students each took an individual test and then did 10 team questions. The individual scores are combined with the team score for an overall score. The sixth, seventh and eighth grade teams each took first place in the region and every team member also placed individually. After all team scores were combined, Burns had the highest score in the entire county and was announced the Grand Champions.

The winners were:

Sixth Grade Team: Coach Alice Jones; Tristan Bensley, first place; Mason Krzic, second place; Nicolas Darby, third place; and Hannah Ray, fourth place.

Seventh Grade Team: Coach Virginia Keith; Emma Voehl, first place; Joseph Brown, second place; Kody Nguyen, third place; and Tyler Hacker, fourth place.

Eighth Grade Team: Coach Shelly Teal; Hadley Horton, first place; Hanlin Zhang, second place; Emma Skousen, third place; and Emily Nichols, fourth place.

Art Outdoors At Cracker Country

On Wednesday, May 8 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., bring a blanket and picnic under live oak trees while sketching the historic buildings at Cracker Country. Join in on art workshops designed for visitors of all skill levels then visit the historic buildings and discover Florida’s rural history.

Art workshops are designed for visitors 6 years old or older. Younger learners are welcome to attend and test out their coloring skills. Do not forget to bring a camera to tackle some photography challenges.

General Pricing is $8 per person 4 years old and up, children 3 years old and younger will be admitted for free. A sketch book is included with each advance purchase admission.

Hillsborough Community College Celebrates Five Decades Of Innovation And Inspiration

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) commemorates the college’s 50th anniversary with a community-wide event on Saturday, April 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa.

Come celebrate five decades of innovation and inspiration as HCC takes over Water Works Park. Experience all that HCC has to offer with live performances, food samplings, touch-a-trucks and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

HCC serves over 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. The college is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

For more information, visit hccfl.edu.

Arts Legacy REMIX: Global Storytellers

A wealth of cultures and talented locals converge monthly at The Straz for Arts Legacy REMIX. This month’s offering features Tampa Bay area singers, dancers and musicians joining together to share the importance of storytelling through their specific art forms.

A few of the performers will include: The Korean Association of West Florida, The Kuumba Dancers and Drummers, Tampa City Ballet, Shreyas Arts, The Fred Johnson Jazz Ensemble and much more.

This free event takes place on the River Stage, located next to Maestro’s On The River and the Riverwalk at the Straz Center, on Friday, May 3 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Arts Legacy REMIX events are sponsored in part by Publix Super Market Charities and Tampa Downtown Partnership.

For more about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.

State Farm Agent Melissa Snively’s Quotes For Good Program

Local State Farm agent Melissa Snively and nonprofits, Newsome Orchestra and Brandon Ballet, team up for this month’s Quotes for Good program.

Throughout April, each person who contacts Melissa Snively State Farm seeking a car, home or life quote can request the agent to donate $10 per household to either Newsome Orchestra or Brandon Ballet.

The Quotes for Good program was created for local State Farm agents to build relationships with local groups and organizations and help make a difference in their communities.

The Newsome High School Orchestra is comprised of students in grades 9-12. The orchestra competes against other orchestras and recently performed at Carnegie Hall in New York. Playing an instrument in high school is beneficial because students gain a sense of achievement, develop creative thinking and spatial intelligence and often produce higher scores on standardized tests.

Brandon Ballet is a local professional ballet company whose dancers range from age 9 to adult. The company is comprised of professional artists, pre-professional trainees and training dancers. The pre-professional training program is unique in that each dancer is provided with individual attention, college and career guidance along with daily dance instruction to support their individual goals.

“I’m extremely excited to support such great organizations through Quotes for Good,” explained Melissa Snively. “This program is a great way for all of us to support our community. At the same time, our office can also provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of their insurance needs and coverage.”

To support this program, please stop by Melissa Snively’s office located at 16209 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia or call 662-3622 or contact Christine Robbins at christine@melissarules.com.