This year’s 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market had a special addition to its lineup of fine artists. For the first time, Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts (TBBCA) sponsored four specially commissioned chalk artists to bring their special genre of art to life at the festival.

On the first day of the festival, March 30, four artists created their art before the eyes of festival attendees. The chalk artists included Terralyn Lake, who created A Trip to the Moon; Holland King, who created She-Ra: Princess of Power; Bridget B.K. Lyons, who created Imaging Earth From Outer Space; and Steven Griffin, who created The Eyes.

Lake said, “I really enjoyed my time at the Winthrop Arts Festival. Everyone was friendly. It was a beautiful community setting and there were impressive artists on-site. As a commissioned chalk artist, I felt respected and well-received.”

King said, “Thank you TBBCA Chalk Walk and Winthrop Arts Festival for the opportunity to participate as a specially commissioned artist and create this piece. Imagine if we all had the courage of She-Ra.”

TBBCA is nonprofit that was founded in 1989. Its mission is to unite Tampa Bay area businesses to champion arts education, the arts and culture for a prosperous community. The arts are good for business and business is good for the arts.

Susana Weymouth, Executive Director of TBBCA, said, “This is a great opportunity to support talented artists of this genre and technical skill while providing a free, fun, family-friendly and accessible program for all ages and levels of art appreciation. TBBCA Chalk Walks help attract the public to area businesses.”

Many businesses sponsored the 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market. Several, as a part of their sponsorship, will get to display a chalk walk art piece that was created at the 11th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Market. These sponsors included Brandon Lakes Animal Hospital and First Citrus Bank.

Kathy Woodside, CFO for Brandon Lakes Animal Hospital, said, “Sponsoring the Winthrop Arts Festival provides a great opportunity for our business. It provides a venue where we can spotlight our talented employees as well as get to know the members of our community.”

Similarly, Lisa Pitts, Brandon Branch Manager of First Citrus Bank said, “We love supporting our community and participating in the Winthrop Arts Festival each year.”

For more information on Winthrop Arts, please visit www.winthroparts.org. For more information on TBBCA, please visit www.tbbca.org.