8th Annual International Festival At The Village Early Learning Center

Students at The Village Early Learning Center study and celebrate cultural diversity as well as what it means to be a citizen in today’s global community. They learn to honor what makes people different and appreciate the many things we have in common with love, respect and acceptance.

The International Festival, which will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., is an extension of this learning, and the school welcomes friends and community members to join in for this free event. All children in attendance will receive a new book to take home.

There is a stage with live entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. and a food truck on campus for the event. Tour the classrooms and visit displays outside, which are decorated to represent countries from around the world. You will even have a passport; do not forget to get it stamped as you travel the globe. Country displays include history, customs, fun facts, crafts and even food.

Volunteers are also needed to help at the event. If you would like to help or want to learn more about this special day, please contact Paul or Sara Anton at ps@lucidnight.com or the VFF at thevillagefamilyfoundation@gmail.com.

The Village Early Learning Center is located at 3741 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon.

Florida Strawberry Festival Releases 2019 Attendance

The 84th Annual Florida Strawberry Festival ended on March 10 with record-breaking attendance.

The 11-day event drew nearly 563,000 visitors to take part in concerts, livestock shows, free entertainment, rides, food, arts and crafts vendors and more, said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

“This year’s attendance was one for the books,” said Davis. “We are so fortunate to be able to celebrate this accomplishment with our community. We attribute our success to the hundreds of volunteers and patrons who come each year to share in the harvest of what makes Plant City so special.”

Earth Day Celebration

Join in for a fun Earth Day celebration on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. It will take place at the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers in Brandon (managed by Children’s Home Network), at 1271 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.

Create your very own caterpillar and watch it grow. Snacks will be provided.

Please call 740-4634 for more information. Visit www.familysupporthc.org.

2019 Egypt Shrine Circus At Florida Fairgrounds

All families are welcomed to join in for fun, laughter and great fun at the 54th Annual Egypt Shrine Circus, which will take place at the Florida Fairgrounds Thursday, April 11 through Sunday, April 14.

For 2019, Dapper Dan, the Circus Leader, is bringing a full carnival of 18 exciting rides, including a Ferris wheel and carousel. Each general admission ticket includes admission to the shows and all the carnival rides. Come and enjoy our friendly clowns, fantastic shows, the carnival rides and all the nostalgia of the circus tent and frolic.

Show times are scheduled: Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12 at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Popcorn and other concession snacks will be available for purchase during each show. General admission for adults is $25, adult veteran/first responder admission (no rides) is free. General Admission for a child is $15 and a child of a military/first responder is $10.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://egyptshrine.org/circus2.php.