Annual Friends And Flea Event

The spring Friends and Flea will be held Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 under the sprawling oak trees at the 10 acre Patterson Farm, located at 2706 Ranch Rd. (off Durant Rd.).

There will be over 20 vendors with antiques, vintage, shabby chic, collectibles, furniture and other treasures. Smokin’ Gypsy BBQ will be open, along with baked goods and freshly squeezed lemonade. The gates will open promptly at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Yard Sale Benefits GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

The GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club is holding a yard sale on Saturday, April 13 from 8 a.m.-12 Noon at its clubhouse, located at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Proceeds will be used for many of the service projects that Brandon Junior Woman’s Club participates in throughout the community.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, on April 13, April 20 and April 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

South Shore Democratic Club May Meeting

Join the South Shore Democratic Club for the May meeting, held at the (golf cart-friendly) Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center on the first Thursday of the month, May 2.

Meet ‘n Mingle with refreshments at 1 p.m. and join the general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Join fellow democrats, liberals, progressives and independents to welcome Ione Townsend, Hillsborough County Democratic Party Chair, for an update on the local and state party. All Democrats and like-minded individuals are invited and encouraged to attend this free event.

Visit and Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SSDEMCLUB or visit www.SouthShoreDemocrats.org for more information.

Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival Benefits Old McMicky’s Farm Foundation

Old McMicky’s is a beautiful, classic farm with a big red barn and brand-new Sky Lodge set on a picturesque 40-acre lake is hosting a Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, April 13.

Enjoy over 100 of the best craft beers and wine with great entertainment, great food and friends. Proceeds also benefit WoundedVets.org.

Soul Circus Cowboys, voted best country band in the area, will entertain. Purchase Tickets and see details at Facebook.com/BarnsandBeer.

Old McMicky’s Farm is located at 9612 Crescent Dr. in Odessa.

Annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Service

Tang Base of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) will host its annual Submarine Memorial Service on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

The service will be in front of the Submarine Museum at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.

The Service serves to recognize the extreme sacrifices and loss of all U.S. Submarines, both peacetime and wartime. Visitors are welcome to attend and observe this solemn and patriotic service.

Pinwheels For Prevention

The Children’s Board Family Resource Centers invite you to join in for fun activities throughout April to learn more about preventing child abuse. Call 740-4634 to reserve your spot on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-12 Noon for an Ice Cream Social and Painting Pinwheels at 1271 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon.