The annual Color Your Egg Run at Newsome High School is just around the corner. Newsome Seeds of Hope Club invites you to the most colorful fun run in town. It will take place at Newsome High School on Saturday, April 20 at 8 a.m. The whole family is welcome, since options for either a 5K and a 1-mile race are available. The races are untimed and draw many first-time runners. Walking is totally fine too.

The race course will follow Newsome’s cross-country path as well as some paved areas. Along the route, Color Your Egg Runners are doused with spring-themed colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race dressed like a colorful Egg. Tutus, grass skirts, rainbow headbands and bunny ears are just a few of the festive accessories that can complete your outfit.

Participant Tracy Rich said, “The Color Your Egg Run has become a family tradition for us. We have run it together as a family for the last three years, and we always have a blast. We are often separated on the weekends with the kids’ different sports schedules, but we make it a priority to be together for this run.”

The kids love getting sprayed with the colors and enjoy the search for Easter Eggs at the end.

“The atmosphere is always so exciting and the kids love seeing their friends; it’s a great community event supporting a wonderful cause,” she added.

Color Your Egg Runners will encounter color stations where volunteers will be aiming to decorate you with brilliant springtime color. The powder is biodegradable food starch dyed with food-safe coloring and is safe. Sunglasses are recommended to protect your eyes and a plastic bag to protect your phone.

After the race, the fun continues with music, dancing, photo ops with the Color Run Bunny and an egg hunt for the kids.

Registration is $20 per participant through the end of March. Pricing goes up to $25 through April 19. Race-day registration will be available from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Children three and under are free with a paying adult; strollers are welcome, but it will be a bumpy ride. All proceeds benefit local hunger relief through Seeds of Hope.

Event T-shirts, color packets and finisher medals will be available for the first 500 participants. Register at EventBrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-your-egg-run-tickets-56924040337?aff=ebdssbdestsearch or at https://sohopefl.org/color-egg-run/.