Thursday, March 21, 2019 was proclaimed to be ‘Julia Moseley Day’ by Brandon’s Honorary Mayor, Melissa Haskins. On that momentous day, Moseley celebrated her 100th birthday. The proclamation read by Haskins stated in part, “Julia Moseley is the personification of a protector of Florida history.”

Moseley is a member of one of Brandon’s pioneering families. Moseley continues to live on the property that was settled in 1883 by her grandparents and in the home that her family built in 1886. ‘The Nest,’ as it is known, and its 14+ acres are on the National Register of Historic Places. It is also on the state and local historic registries. The home, which is located just off of Brandon Blvd. near the Westfield Brandon Mall, is protected and maintained by a trust.

When you pull into the property, it is as if you have been transported back in time. Most of the buildings on the property are original to the period of ownership. The main house still has the original wall covering which consists of palmetto fiber on painted burlap. This unique wall covering was taken down and exhibited at the World’s Fair in Chicago in 1893.

Moseley is a fierce protector of Brandon and its rich history. You can thank her and her efforts for the beautiful oak canopy that lines Lakewood Dr. When the road was designated to be widened, she led an effort to save the oaks. Moseley was also instrumental in getting a historical marker placed at the corner of Lakewood Dr. at Woodberry and Limona Roads. This marker chronicles the history of the area.

Over the years, Moseley has rejected multiple offers to sell ‘The Nest,’ preferring to keep it as it has been for over 100 years.

It is for her efforts at historical and environmental preservation that the community came together to celebrate her 100th birthday. In addition to the proclamation made by Honorary Mayor Haskins, a Commendation signed by all of the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners was also presented.

The Commendation read in part, “The Board of County Commissioners of Hillsborough County, Florida does hereby commend Julia Moseley for her dedication in safeguarding the historical legacy of Brandon and Limona and their landmarks, and congratulates her on her 100th birthday.”

You can learn more about Moseley, her family’s history and the history of the area by purchasing her book, Come To My Sunland: Letters of Julia Daniels Moseley From The Florida Frontier, 1883-1886. The book is available at Barnes & Noble.