Centerpoint Church Opens New Campus In Brandon/Valrico Area

Centerpoint Church is expanding its reach in the greater Brandon area by launching a second campus in Valrico. The goal of the church has always been to meet the tangible needs of the community and to ‘tear down every barrier to the Gospel of Jesus.’ This campus will be called ‘Centerpoint Church – North,’ and is located at 1720 S. St. Cloud Rd. in Valrico. It will hold more than 400 people, roughly double the size of the current Centerpoint Church campus on Miller Rd.

Centerpoint plans to leave both campuses open, calling the current campus ‘Centerpoint Church – South.’ The new campus used to be the home of Horizon Christian Church, which joined under the banner of Centerpoint Church in mid-2018. The Centerpoint Church – North is also home to Hispanic Church of Brandon, which will now meet on Sunday afternoons.

The Centerpoint Church – North officially launched on Easter weekend.

Service times will be at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays at both campuses.

For more information, visit www.centerpointfl.org.

Destiny Church Welcomes New Members

Destiny Church has been preaching God’s Word and serving in the community of Ruskin for over 40 years. Continuing the Lord’s ministry, Destiny Church welcomed 19 new members on March 3.

Destiny Church is located at 2322 11th Ave SE in Ruskin. Call 645-3337 or visit http://www.aplace4everyone.org/.

Jeremy Rosado To Perform At Holy Innocents’ Youth Event

The community is invited to the Spring Event of ‘HILL’ (Holy Innocents’ Linking Lives). This inaugural event is being put on by the Holy Innocents Youth Group to bring By Amanda Boston family, friends and neighbors together for a day of fun.

This event, scheduled for Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. will be held on the church grounds with Piggy Palace Food Truck, laser tag, bounce house and slide. There will also be video and dance game and a DJ. In addition to American Idol contestant Jeremy Rosado, dancers from Judy’s Dance Academy will perform.

Bring family, friends and neighbors to enjoy the day at Holy Innocents’, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. The event is free except for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks will be on the premises. For more information, visit hiepiscopal.org or contact the church office at 689-3130.

Luau Fashion Show Ends Christian Women’s Season

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection’s last luncheon of the season will be a Luau Fashion Show ‘Summer Fun Fashions’ by Bon Worth Fashions on Monday, May 13 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in its Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The luncheon takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The cost is $15. First-time guests pay $10. Come and bring a friend for a fun lunch, entertainment and speaker.

This is a nondenominational event and all ladies are welcome. No membership is required. Call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservation and information.