Impact To Host Community Leaders Breakfast

Teen Impact will host a free breakfast for pastors, church leaders and Christian business leaders on Wednesday, May 15 from 7:30-9 a.m. at The Regent. The event is an opportunity to hear more about the positive impact that the organization Impact is making in the community. The local nonprofit educates and empowers teens to make healthy choices by avoiding high-risk behavior.

A few local pastors that will share their experiences with being involved with the program. Networking will begin at 7:30 a.m. with programming at 8 a.m. The purpose is to promote awareness among youth leaders, mission directors and local leaders so that they can promote Impact within their church and organization as well as make a financial plea to keep the program running.

Please register for the breakfast by Monday, May 13 at https://impactbreakfast.eventbrite.com/. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

For more information on Impact, visit www.whatisimpact.com or its Facebook page @whatisimpact. For further questions, contact Angie Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or 264-9368.

Local Author Releases New Book On Building Character

FishHawk resident Steven R. Johnson recently penned and published a new book titled BUILDING CHARACTER: The Values Journal. The manuscript is described as a transformative, scripture-based personal development guide that enables parents and children to center their life on four core principles.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnson’s book is an invaluable resource for Christian families looking to establish a solid foundation not just for the individual but the entire household and their society.

Johnson writes, “In today’s rapidly evolving world, the erosion of individual character is increasingly evident. Values-based societies require vigilant character development to sustain ethical behavior across public and private life. BUILDING CHARACTER: The Values Journal is intended to provide a tool to assist on the journey toward character development.”

Johnson, a married father of two, has worked with the U.S. Department of Defense as a soldier in the army and as a civilian at the strategic command level. You can view a synopsis of BUILDING CHARACTER: The Values Journal on YouTube.

Bay Life’s BEMA Event

What would you do differently in your life if you had a second chance? Sometimes we need a reminder that we still have the opportunity to make a change and live a life worthy of God’s calling.

If you thought, “I wish I would,” then do. Pray more. Invest in people. Use your gifts to serve. Find value eternally. Let all of the days we have point others to THE day, The BEMA. Bay Life Church presented The BEMA, directed by Stephen Stough, based on the book by Tim Stevenson.

If you missed The BEMA, go to www.baylife.org/bema or check out the live stream videos on Facebook. Do not wait too long, the videos will only be up for a short time.

Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon For more information, call 661-3696.

LifeCare Networks Walk For Life 2019

Join LifeCare Network’s Annual Walk For Life event on Saturday, May 4 from 9-11 a.m. for family fun activities, music, walk for life and kids fun run. The walk takes place at Brandon High School located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon.

The fundraising event is an easy, fun way to get involved and make a difference for LIFE. You can help LifeCare advance its mission to protect and preserve the sanctity of human life by signing up to participate. Everyone is welcome.

Join us as a pledge-raising walker or register for the kids fun run. Participants are encouraged to get sponsors to help them reach their fundraising goal. There will be refreshments, games, face painting, balloons and music from a live band. The Walk For Life inspires a culture of life in our community.

Get involved this year by visiting its website to register at http://lifecarenetwork.net/runwalk.php or call for more information at 654-0491.

Riverview Spring Festival And Carnival

Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship (FFCF) invites the community to the Riverview Spring Festival and Carnival. The event takes place from Thursday, May 2 to Sunday, May 5. There will be rides, food and family fun. Entrance to the festival and parking are free. Tickets for rides can be purchased at the location.

Hours for the event vary. On Thursday and Friday, the festival will be open from 5-9:30 p.m.; on Saturday from 12 Noon-9:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 1:30-8 p.m.

More information can be found at https://firmfoundationcf.org/event/riverviewspring-carnival/. The festival will be held at FFCF, which is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.