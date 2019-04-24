Who: Bay Life Church

What: KIDAPALOOZA 2019

When: June 10-14 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon

POC: Tina Hill, chill@baylife.org

Description: KIDAPALOOZA is Bay Life’s slime-filled, super funny, high-energy VBS. Kidapalooza is for kids who are entering kindergarten through those entering sixth grade. Five nights of free fun. Doors open at 6 p.m. Register at www.baylife.org/kpa.

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church

What: In the Wild VBS

When: July 15-19, 8:45 a.m.-12 Noon.

Where: Brandon Campus at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon

Description: In the Wild takes you on a wild adventure—with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Registration is free for all children age 4 years (9/1/19) through completed sixth grade. Register at www.bellshoals.com/brandon-campus-vbs/.

Who: Bell Shoals Baptist Church

What: Kids Worship Camp

When: June 10-14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Brandon Campus at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon

Description: Camp will take place at the Brandon Campus during the day with a special production on Friday night at 7 p.m. Students will learn set design, lighting, sound, media, drama and, of course, sing in the choir! For students who have completed first through fifth grade. Cost is only $50 per child for the entire week. The registration price includes lunch each day, a worship camp T-shirt and an incredible experience. Space is limited so register now at www.bellshoals.com/kwc/.

Who: The Chapel At FishHawk

What: Roar!

When: June 24-28 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia

Description: This epic African adventure engages the whole herd. At Roar!, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. Participation is for completed Pre-K to completed fifth grade. Cost is $25 per child. For more information or to register, visit thechapelfh.org or 644-2787.

Who: Central Baptist Church

What: In the Wild/Amazing Encounters with Jesus

When: June 24-28 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon POC: 689-6133, Darcie at darcie@cbcbrandon.org or 689-6133, or Caryn at caryn@cbcbrandon.org

Description: As you seek out exotic animals, you will also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Participation is for age 3 years through fifth grade. For more information or to register, visit cbcbrandon.org.

Who: First Baptist Church of Brandon

What: In the Wild/Amazing Encounters with Jesus

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Where: 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon

Description: In the Wild takes you on a wild adventure—with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. Participation is for age 4 years (by 9/1/19) to completed fifth grade. Register at fbcbrandon.org or call 689-1204

Who: First Presbyterian of Brandon

What: Cedarkirk Traveling Day Camp

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon

Description: In partnership with Cedarkirk Camp, First Presbyterian presents a VBS that brings classic camp activities and faith-building experiences to the church. The camp is for children that have completed kindergarten through completed fifth grade. The cost is $90.00 per child (nonmembers) and $60 per child (members). For more information or to register, visit www.fpcbrandon.org or call 689-4597.

Who: FishHawk Fellowship Church

What: Power Up

When: June 17-20 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia

Description: VBS is completed K through fifth grade. Registration cost is $10 per child (maximum $30). More information and to register can be found at www.fishhawkfc.org/vacation-bible-school-2019/.

Who: Grace Community United Methodist Church

What: Beyond The Gold Sports Camp

When: June 24-28 from 5:45-8:15 p.m.

Where: 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia

POC: Erick Ashley, 661-8858

Description: For children age 4 years (toilet-trained) through fifth grade (2018-19 school year). Join us for Sports Camp as we strive to go ‘Beyond The Gold.’ During the week, campers will have a great time participating in fun sports like ultimate frisbee, soccer, basketball, cheerleading and age-appropriate games for younger participants. Additionally, they will sing songs and learn important character traits like teamwork, perseverance, respect, sacrifice and strategy through stories in the Bible. Cost is $35 per camper. Please register at www.mygraceumc.com by clicking on ‘The Hub.’

Who: Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

What: The Incredible Race – One Family, One Race, One Savior

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico

POC: Lynn Engerski, 689-3130

Description: On your mark! Get set! Go! At The Incredible Race, we will explore God’s love for the nations as we travel around the world. We will uncover fun clues, attempt fascinating challenges and discover how the events that happened before, during and after the tower of Babel have impacted the human race today. Grab your gear and prepare to set off on the race of a lifetime. Participation is for age 4 years through fifth grade. No cost, and please register at hiepiscopal.org.

Who: Immanuel Lutheran Church

What: Scruffy & Scrappy’s High Sea Adventure VBS

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

POC: For more information, call the church office at 689-1787 or visit www.GodSoLoved.org.

Description: A free VBS for children age 3 years (toilet-trained) through fifth grade where will share Bible stories, sing songs, have snacks, play games and make crafts. Please join us as we share the love, joy and peace of Jesus.

Who: Journey Church of Brandon

What: JourneyJam ’19

When: July 15-19 from 5:45-9 p.m.

Where: 1310 John Moore Rd. in Brandon

POC: www.Journey7.com

Description: Theme to be revealed at a later date. A free VBS for grades K through fifth.

Who: Limona Village Chapel UMC

What: Roar! VBS

When: June 17-21 from 5-8:30 p.m.

Where: 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon

POC: For more information, contact the church office at 689-8385.

Description: This epic African adventure engages the whole herd. At Roar!, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. Register at TinyUrl.com/LVC2019Roar. The free VBS is for age 3 years (toilet-trained) through graduating fifth graders. Arrive at 5 p.m. for a homemade, kid-friendly dinner in the Fellowship Hall. Families of participating children may stay for a hot cooked dinner too. If you are not joining us for dinner, please arrive by 5:30 p.m. for check-in.

Who: New Hope United Methodist Church

What: Power Up VBS

Where: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon

When: July 15-19 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

POC: Shelly Wilson at shelly@findnewhope.com or 689-4161.

Description: Join us for Power Up VBS, which features a week full of crafts, games, Bible stories and fun. Visit www.findnewhope.com to register. VBS is free and for children who have completed 3-year-old preschool through sixth grade.

Who: New Hope United Methodist Church

What: Blast Camp for Middle Schoolers

Where: 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon

When: July 23-25 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

POC: Chris Temple at Chris@findnewhope.com or 689-4161.

Description: Blast Camp is for students in grades six through eighth for the 2019-20 school year. The three-day experience helps students get ready to kick off the new school year. Cost is $75 per student. Register online at www.findnewhope.com.

Who: Redeemer Church

What: VBS ‘A Mighty Fortress’

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview

POC: For more information, call 741-1776 or emailoffice@redeemerriverview.org.

Description: Participation is for age 4 years through fifth grade.

Who: Shiloh Baptist Church

What: The Incredible Race

When: June 23-27 from 6-9 p.m.

Where: 905 West Terrace Dr. in Plant City

Description: At The Incredible Race, we will explore God’s love for the nations as we travel around the world. For age 3 years (by 6/23/19) through completed fifth grade. Register at www.shilohpc.org or through the Shilohkids Facebook page.

Who: South Bay Church

What: Summer Kids Club presents ‘Power Up,’ a free VBS

When: June 3-7 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 13498 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview

Description: Kids will enjoy a week of lively songs, dancing, fun games, crafts, skits, age-based Bible lessons and more. A snack will be provided each evening and security will be on-site. Participation is for ages 5-11. For more information or to register, visit www.southbay.cc/events.

Who: South Shore United Methodist Church

What: Roar! VBS

When: July 22-26 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview

POC: For questions, call 677-9482 and register at www.southshoreumc.com/vbs.

Description: Participation is for grades K through fifth. Doors open at 5 p.m., with a kid-friendly dinner starting at 5:30 pm. Sing and Play Roar! begins at 6 p.m. At Roar!, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make and devour yummy treats and experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures.

Who: St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church

What: Light Up the Way

When: July 8-12 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon

POC: Erika Spalin at erika.spalin@saumc.net

Description: Join us on a camping adventure as we learn how we can shine Jesus’ light in the world. Participation is for VPK through fifth grade. Registration begins on Wednesday, May 1 at SAUMC.NET/VBS2019.

Who: United Methodist Church of Sun City Center

What: VBS Roar! “Life is Wild; God is Good!”

When: June 17-21 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon

Where: 1210 Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center

POC: More information, visit www.sccumc.com. To register, call 634-2539. For specific questions, email pathill@sccumc.com or rhonda@sccumc.com.

Description: This epic African adventure engages the whole herd. At Roar!, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. On Sunday, June 23, there will be a VBS celebration during church services. Participation is for age 4 years to (rising) fifth grade.