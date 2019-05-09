Way of the Otaku Custom Apparel and Designs (WOTO) is a family-owned and operated custom apparel printer located in Apollo Beach. With its direct to garment printer, WOTO can print an a wide range of items from cotton to Dri-FIT shirts, embroidery services and dye sublimation. The mastermind behind WOTO is owner Patrick Wilson. Wilson’s passion is providing graphic design options and custom orders for companies as well as individuals.

Wilson grew up in Oregon and joined the Marines in 1998, where he served during two deployments in Iraq. He left the Marines in 2009 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in graphic design. After marrying his wife six years ago, Wilson and his wife moved to Apollo Beach to seek out the warmer weather.

Wilson’s passion for design led him to opening Way of the Otaku two years ago. While there are different meanings to the word otaku, to Wilson it represents an individual or group that are obsessed with a certain type of genre such as: anime, action/sci-fi or games.

“We started designing and printing shirts for comic cons and anime conventions, but as we grew, we needed a bigger space,” said Wilson. “We decided to open a storefront where we could service the public.“

No shirt order is too small or too big—from a single print or a company that is looking to have their brand seen, WOTO can handle the order. The company’s tagline says it all: “Your Obsession is Our Obsession”

“My favorite part of this business is to see the different ideas people have for shirts,” says Wilson. “Some want a company logo on the shirt, then others want to celebrate or just have fun, cute shirts.”

If you are looking for a fast and affordable graphic design for custom apparel such as T-shirts, jackets, bags and hats for graduations, family reunions, sports teams, school events or just for fun, give Way of the Otaku a call.

Way of the Otaku Custom Apparel and Designs is located at 300 Frandorson Cir., Ste. 103 in Apollo Beach. For more information, visit www.wotoprinting.com or call 419-4463. You can find its Facebook page by searching Way of the Otaku.