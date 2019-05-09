Riverview residents Pat and Donna Fore have successfully owned and operated P.F. Auto Glass, serving customers in Hillsborough County for 25 years. Pat, originally from Chicago, relocated to Tampa in 1986 and married Donna, a Tampa native. Pat had three children and Donna had twins, so together they were a family of seven. Along with growing a successful local business, the Fores have also grown their family to include 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Pat began working at a local auto glass company in Tampa and after several ownership changes he decided it was time to start his own auto glass company. In April 1994, P. F. Auto Glass opened their doors for business and has grown to become a successful company through an impeccable reputation of honesty, integrity and quality workmanship. As the company grew, Donna joined the family business to help handle the daily operations.

“We started the business on a wing and a prayer,” said Donna. “However, we immediately earned the business of several car dealerships and body shops.”

In 1997, the Fores incorporated the business and the insurance industry provided even more customers to the already thriving company.

“We are both very independent, and so owning our own business gives us the ability to do things our way,” said Donna. “We believe that servicing our auto glass customers and making certain that they are happy with the work is the gateway to our growth, as most of our business comes from word of mouth.”

Both Donna and Pat agree that the employees at P.F. Auto Glass are its main assets.

“We strive to work with our employees to keep them knowledgeable and up-to-date with auto glass techniques,” said Donna. “In return our employees have respect for the company and its well-being.”

In honor of its 25th year in business, the Fores have decided to give back to their clients as a thank you.

“Our top service technician, Jeff, came up with the idea to give a free windshield repair voucher to every customer that filed an insurance windshield replacement claim with us,” said Donna. “This is a free service and is transferable to family, friends or to keep for themselves at a later date.”

P.F. Auto Glass prides itself customer’s satisfaction and business integrity while it also strives to be an active community partner. The Fores are involved in many community organizations including the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce where Donna has earned the ‘Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year’ award and the “Business Person of the Year” award, and P. F. Auto Glass has earned the ‘Business of the Year’ award in 2018.

In addition, Donna has served as a board member for the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce in many positions including director, treasurer and president. Donna helped to form the Riverview Woman’s Club and Foundation which supports college-bound students with scholarships and works toward the betterment of the community.

P.F. Auto Glass services customers throughout Hillsborough County. For information, visit www.PFAutoGlass.com or call 741-3633.