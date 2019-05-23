Girl Scout Donations Help Those In Need

Girl Scout Troop 3212 worked hard this year to help learn how to ‘Change a Story’ for someone in need. The troop focused on how to change the world around them, to be philanthropists and learn to meet the needs, no matter how small. The main goal is to build self-esteem and a sense of community and sisterhood among the girls.

The Troop recently donated approximately $500 worth of supplies by gathering donations from family, friends and Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church. Donations were made to both Rogers Middle School for needy students as well as ECHO in Brandon.

The Troop is led by Abby Baltra, Rebecca Myers and Chris Volk.

Seniors And Teens Feed The Homeless

Residents at The Bridges Assisted Living Community and teenagers with the Brandon Angel Foundation’s Junior Angel Program worked side by side recently to make 200 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches, along with fruit snacks and chips, were bagged and delivered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner that supports the Hillsborough County Homeless Initiative.

“It was wonderful to watch them work side by side and help each other make the sandwiches while talking, laughing and getting to know each other,” stated Jill Lansky, Chair of the Brandon Foundation Junior Angel Program.

According to residents Bruce and Leslie Frimet, “It was so nice to connect and work alongside these kids and to see them so gung ho about helping those less fortunate.”

These two groups have been working together since 2017 and are committed to continuing their partnership to support those in need.

Dancing For Donations Recital Proceeds Will Go To Charity

Dancing for Donations presents ‘Shoot for the Moon,’ its second annual recital, on Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

The show will feature dancers of all abilities in ballet, jazz, tap, acro and hip hop. The dances will take you to outer space or encourage you to shoot for your biggest dreams. Tickets are $7 now or $10 at the door, doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The all-inclusive dance program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers classes for a reduced price and donates a portion of class tuition back to charity.

For more information, call 601-3009 or stop by the studio at 1076 E Brandon Blvd. #101. Visit https://dancingfordonations.weebly.com/.

Washing Your Dog At EarthWise Pet Supply Can Help Other Pets

Community Pet Project (CPP), a local 501(c)(3) organization, provides for the pets of the homeless and at risk residents of Hillsborough County. We distribute food, treats, collars, leashes, flea preventative and other basic care items. Our vision is to keep pets happy and healthy and out of the already overpopulated county shelter.

On Sunday, June 9 from 12 Noon-5 p.m., EarthWise Pet Supply is hosting a fundraiser for CPP.

Please join in at EarthWise, located at 3454 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7), nonprofit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Congregation Beth Shalom Upcoming Services And Events

Welcome the Sabbath with services on Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follow. Services now stream live and afterward on Facebook at Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon.

Upcoming events include:

Learning all night long – In celebration of Shavuot and Rabbi Akiva’s legacy of learning, Rabbi Bryan Mann will host an ‘all night session’ of teaching on Saturday, June 8 from 7-10 p.m. Join Rabbi and lay teachers as all contribute to the session. Everyone welcome.

A Taste of Tanach – Saturday, June 15 from 10-11 a.m. – Formerly called ‘Bibles and Bagels.’ Rabbi Bryan Mann will lead a session on the Torah portions.

All are welcome to the services and any of the events. Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.