Bloomingdale Senior High School Takes On Newsome High School – Teachers Edition

Come cheer for your school in this intense, yet friendly, basketball game as the Bloomingdale Teachers take on the Newsome Teachers on Thursday, May 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tip off will be at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $3 at the door. There will be light concessions sold at the game. All ticket proceeds will go to The Boys and Girls Club of Clair-Mel.

For more information, please contact the Assistant Principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez, at 744-8018 or visit the school website at http://bloomingdale.mysdhc.org/. Bloomingdale Senior High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Ducks Unlimited Award To Shoot Straight

Shoot Straight on US Hwy. 301 has enabled the East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Chapter to sponsor conservative-minded youth educational events as well as fund raising over the last five years. In partnership with other organizations, Shoot Straight enabled the local chapter to restore 210 acres of Florida’s wetlands.

Caregiver Wellness Workshop Presented At The Bridges Retirement Community

If you are responsible for the care and well-being of an aging parent or spouse, you know that it is hard work. It can be physically and emotionally exhausting. Learn what studies say is really important in the areas of nutrition, exercise, sleep and mood by attending “What About Me? Why Self-Care is Critical for the Whole Family” on Thursday, May 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cheryl Pruitt, MSW, memory disorder clinic coordinator at the University of South Florida, will share a few simple changes that can make a big impact on caregiver wellness. If you are a caregiver, self-care is critical to maintaining your quality of life.

The workshop, held at The Bridges on 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. A light lunch is included. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Bloomingdale Senior High School Hosts ‘Meet The Coach’ For Rising Freshmen 2019-2020 School Year

Bloomingdale Senior High School (BSHS) will be hosting its ‘Meet The Coach’ event on Friday, May 31 (the last day of school) at 6 p.m. for rising freshmen interested in playing a sport.

The purpose of this event is to invite the incoming freshmen students and their families to come learn about its athletic programs at BSHS. Families will meet in the auditorium to learn about the athletic packet information covering any new or updated procedures and the requirements. Immediately following, families will move to the gymnasium to meet the coaches. Each sport will host its own table and coaches will be available to answer any sport-specific questions.

For more information, please contact the Assistant Principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez, at 744-8018. For information about the school, visit the school website at http://bloomingdale.mysdhc.org/. Bloomingdale Senior High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Fellowship Christian Athletes (FCA) Hosts The King of Kings Tournament

FCA hosts its Sixth Annual FCA King of Kings 7 on 7 Tournament presented by AdventHealth Care. Since 1954, the FCA has transformed the playing field into a mission field with its vision “to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 1 Buccaneer Place in Tampa. The tournament features 32 high schools with more than 1,300 football players from Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties. FCA anticipates over 2,000 spectators.

There will be music, vendors, food and fun for the entire family. FCA is looking for sponsors. Churches can set up a booth for $100 and businesses for $250. Churches and vendors will have a 10’x10′ space for their booths from 7 a.m.-12 Noon.

If you would like to be a sponsor, contact the East Hillsborough Area Director, Dee Franks, at dfranks@fca.org or call 356-8291. For more information, visit www.7on7.eventbrite.com. To get involved with the Tampa Bay FCA, visit www.fcatampabay.org.