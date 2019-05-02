Crafty Crab Offers Authentic Cajun Seafood

Crafty Crab offers the freshest seafood and most authentic Cajun recipes in the area. Experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere that will make you feel at home. Whether a business lunch, family dinner, date night or a night out with friends, Crafty Crab is the perfect spot.

Enjoy homestyle seafood such as crab, crawfish, shrimp, calamari and lobster. The signature New Orleans Style low country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and is perfect for a casual dinner. Its unique seasonings help to create a wonderful arrangement of flavors. If you are not into shellfish, you can try the Cajun rice, chicken tenders and other flavorful menu options.

Crafty Crab is located at 704 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 278-5111 or visit www.craftycrabrestaurant.com.

Brandon Regional Hospital Named One Of Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals By IBM Watson Health

Brandon Regional Hospital (BRH) was recently named one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health. This recognition spotlights 100 top-performing hospitals in the U.S. based on publicly available data and performance related to clinical outcomes, operational efficiency and financial metrics.

The IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study uses a scorecard that assesses hospitals of similar size and teaching status. Over 5,500 hospitals were evaluated, and the 100 highest performing hospitals had lower mortality rates, fewer patient complications, provided faster emergency care, kept expenses low and scored higher on patient experience.

Brandon Regional Hospital was listed under the Teaching Hospital category on the 100 Top Hospitals list. The hospital started its teaching program in 2015 and currently has over 170 physicians enrolled, positioning itself to be a regional leader in Graduate Medical Education. The Graduate Medical Education program at Brandon Regional Hospital provides residency opportunities in seven different specialties, including an Emergency Medicine Residency, Internal Medicine Residency, Obstetrics and Gynecology Residency and Surgical Residency.

For more information, visit BrandonHospital.com.

The Salt Grotto Celebrates One Year With Mother’s Day Offer

Owners Carmen Matos and Sheila Alba-Manager are a mother and daughter who acquired The Salt Grotto a year ago.

The Salt Grotto offers a method of inhalation of the purest grade of salt in a day spa-like environment surrounded by crystals of native and authentic Himalayan pink salt. Products offered are Halotherapy (Dry Salt Therapy), Massage Therapy, Acupuncture and Infrared Sauna.

As the one-year anniversary is celebrated, it is offering a Mother’s Day Special: two hours of the ultimate relaxation; a one hour therapeutic massage (including Salt Grotto’s famous Lemongrass salt scrub to the calves and feet) followed by a 45 minute session in the relaxing Adult Salt Room with a cup of hot tea and fluffy blanket; a great gift for mom or for you. The cost is $95.

It is located at 1026 Bloomingdale Ave. (Plaza Bella) and is open Monday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Call 324-8946 or visit www.thesaltgrotto.com.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink Permanent Makeup is celebrating two years of making women feel more confident from the outside in. Over the past two years, Missy Duncan has taken many advanced classes, which have helped to perfect her craft. Seeing the smiles and sometimes happy tears from over 250 women is what makes Missy love what she does.

Missy said, “Life isn’t always perfect, but your makeup can be.”

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B. in Brandon. Call 659-0648 for more information or visit www.missysink.com.

Home Instead Senior Care Franchises Test Electronic Locks For Clients

Home Instead Senior Care franchises in Hillsborough, Pasco and Hernando County have opted to test digital locking technology from the Swedish company, Phoniro, to improve users’ experience along with enhancing security and safety. Phoniro Lock is installed in over 110,000 doors in different countries and used by over 200 public corporations and private home care companies.

Phoniro is part of Assa Abloy Hospitality, which provides trusted security solutions throughout the US and the world for healthcare, hotel and cruise industry. Assa Abloy has been featured in Forbes Magazine for several years as one of the ‘World’s most innovative companies.’

With the Phoniro Lock, clients no longer have to risk their security by leaving a key out or hidden under the doormat. With the electronic lock, the caregiver will digitally enter the home via an app installed on their smartphone. The app is protected by the highest level of security through an IT platform known as Phoniro Care.

The lock is not visible from the outside and clients and their relatives can still use the physical key. It is aesthetically pleasing and easy to install and remove. The electronic lock will not interfere with any other security solutions the client may have.

“Client safety is a priority at Home Instead Senior Care, and this new technology will allow us to give reassurance to both our seniors and their family members who may live 1,000 miles away that the door isn’t left unlocked and that the ‘key under the mat’ falls into the wrong hands,” said Kristi Campbell, Owner at Home Instead Senior Care of Tampa and Brandon.

Home Instead Senior Care is planning to test the solution during the spring. The test involves around 20 locks in each county. After the pilot, additional users will soon be able to benefit from the solution. Call 684-1972.

At Last Chiropractic Celebrates New Location With Ribbon-Cutting

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for At Last Chiropractic, which recently moved to 5613 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

According to owners Dr. Anthony Taylor and Dr. Carissa Hughes, your health is your greatest fortune and everyone wants to live free of pain and disease. The doctors know that specific chiropractic care gives your body the ability to function at its optimal potential which is the best way to begin a life changing process to better health and healing.

It is a family-focused office; all ages are treated and have special training in adjusting pregnant mothers and pediatrics. The technique is very gentle, specific and safe for all ages.

Hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 461-6500 or visit https://atlastchiropractic.com/.

Hiring Event For Teachers

Charter School Associates is hosting an in-house hiring event for all teachers on Wednesday, May 29. The event is being held at 13221 Boyette Rd. in Riverview from 4-8 p.m.

Charter School Associates has much to offer their teachers such as competitive salaries, free health care, offers dental and vision, 401(k) plan, professional growth opportunities, acknowledgment for advanced degrees and PTO (paid time off).

For more information, email Denise Herrera at dherrera@charterk12.com or call 954-414-5767 x1119.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Water Smart Tots

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members (GRCC) attended the ribbon-cutting for founder and instructor, Kari Bahour’s Water Smart Tots, Inc. This family-friendly event was a celebration which took place at Kari’s Watch Me Swim property.

Complete with a bounce house, photo booth and plenty of refreshments, GRCC members along with family and friends from the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber were treated to a water safety carnival. Two current students demonstrated water safety survival skills.

Water Smart Tots, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to decreasing pediatric drowning. Its mission is to provide water safety education and scholarships for survival swimming skills to children ages 12 months to 6 years who are financially underprivileged.

Since 2000, Bahour taught aquatic self-rescue swimming skills to thousands of infants and young children. Bahour also has additional extensive training to become qualified to train and mentor other instructors in the self-rescue methodology.

Call 802-9963 or email info@watersmarttots.com. Visit www.WaterSmartTots.org.

Hess Orthodontics Launches $199 A Month Braces And Invisalign Program

Hess Orthodontics recently launched a program allowing children and adults to get state of the art orthodontic treatment for only $199 a month.

“We are always looking to provide the perfect mix of cutting edge technology and provide value for our patients,” said Dr. Michael Hess. “Straighter teeth mean better oral health, which in turn, has a direct impact on the rest of the health of your body. Poor oral health including tooth decay and gum disease is linked to heart disease. Straight teeth help prevent this.”

It uses cutting edge Damon brackets for patients needing traditional braces. Research has shown that Damon patients were treated in an average of 6.33 months less time than those treated with conventional twin brackets.

With $500 down children or adults can start their orthodontic treatment. Whether it is the innovative Damon brackets or being an industry leader Invisalign, Hess Orthodontics has treatment options for children and adults. Call 645-4377 to schedule a free consultation.

Locations are in FishHawk, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Parrish.

EZPeeZ Launches Online

Local resident Brian Kleinschmidt appeared on Shark Tank a few years ago with his invention which has officially launched. EZPeeZ has revolutionized the way the world potty trains. With just a simple flip of the lid, children can have their very own toilet seat that is just the right size.

Now ‘everyBUTTy’ in your family can easily use the same toilet seat without any headaches or concerns. It is available on Amazon.com for $39.99.

TECO Peoples Gas Easiest Utility In Nation To Do Business With

TECO Peoples Gas was recognized by Market Strategies-Morpace as the easiest utility in the nation with which to conduct business, based on Customer Effort index scores. Peoples Gas led the nation with the highest Customer Effort index score, 802, out of the 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities included in the survey.

The Customer Effort index score measures how easy it is for customers to interact with a utility across a variety of touchpoints. Only 33 utilities also were considered easy to do business with, based on a Customer Effort score of 750 or greater.

Peoples Gas also has been designated an Environmental Champion and a Customer Champion by the same group for the past five years.

It serves about 390,000 customers across Florida. It is a subsidiary of Emera Inc, headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.