The Kyrie Center offers a variety of classes that help improve the mind/body connection, reduce stress and increase overall wellness and personal growth. The facility offers Reiki and the Tai Chi and Kung Fu forms, Lama Yoga meditation as well as guided meditation classes. Instructor and owner Shihan Lynn Montana Freemãn opened the doors to her center in March and is excited to offer these services to the community.

Freemãn was born and raised in Pennsylvania, but she has now returned to the FishHawk/Valrico area and is here to stay. “I am in love with this community,” said Freemãn. “I have met great people, the businesses are so well run and the community is rich with new ideas and personal growth, and that is what I am all about.”

More than 20 years ago, Freemãn found herself with some residual pain from a boating accident. She went to the owner of a crystal store who practiced Reiki, which means ‘Universal Life Force.’

“I had no idea what it was and was very leery of the whole ‘laying-on-of-hands’ description she gave, but I trusted her,” said Freemãn. “Not only did she fix my injury, a side benefit was that she healed a pinched nerve in my left shoulder that had been bothering me for years. I was sold.”

This was the defining moment for Freemãn. She began to study Reiki with the American Reiki Master Association and was also drawn to study the Tai Chi and Kung Fu forms of the Juai Kung Karbo (Mastery through Movement) martial arts system.

“While studying the forms, I found the connection of the higher order of Reiki, Tai Chi and Kung Fu,” said Freemãn. “It was an amazing experience and it set the tone for the next two decades of my life, which finally brought me here.”

Freemãn doesn’t teach fighting or fighting technique—everything she teaches centers on healing.

“The Tai Chi and Kung Fu forms I teach have all of the Reiki symbols in them,” said Freemãn. “It is incredible energy, full of so much love and clarity, which can only be a healing experience whether you receive it as a treatment or study it at any of the three degree levels.”

Freemãn also teaches Lama Yoga meditation and offers guided meditation classes as well. Lama Yoga meditation is not traditional yoga as in body movement, but is a breathing meditation that inspires personal evolution and growth beyond the physical.

Visit www.thekyriecenter.com or Facebook at The Kyrie Center for Body, Mind & Spirit. The Kyrie Center is located at 101 South St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico.