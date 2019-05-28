Free Bottle Engraving At AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor will offer its free engraving event on Saturday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. Find the perfect gift for Father’s Day by engraving a bottle of Gentleman Jack, JD Single Barrel Woodford Reserve. There are no quantity restrictions and you can pre-order.

AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquor, your neighborhood liquor store also offering cigars, walk-in beer cooler, craft beers and fine wines, is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. (in the Publix Plaza).

Hours are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Special orders upon request. Call 654-6488.

Hess Orthodontics Launches $199 A Month Braces And Invisalign Program

Hess Orthodontics recently launched a new program that allows both children and adults to get state of the art orthodontic treatment for only $199 a month.

“We are always looking to provide the perfect mix of cutting edge technology and provide value for our patients,” said Dr. Michael Hess. “Straighter teeth means better oral health, which in turn, has a direct impact on the rest of the health of your body. Poor oral health including tooth decay and gum disease are linked to heart disease. Straight teeth help prevent this.”

Hess Orthodontics uses cutting edge Damon brackets for their patients needing traditional braces. Research has shown that Damon patients were treated in an average of 6.33 months less time than those treated with conventional twin brackets. Damon patients were treated with seven fewer appointments than those treated with conventional braces.

With only $500 down, children or adults can start their orthodontic treatment. Whether it is the innovative Damon brackets or industry leader Invisalign, Hess Orthodontics has treatment options for both children and adults.

Call 645-4377 to schedule a free consultation today. Hess Orthodontics has locations in FishHawk, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Parrish.

Healthy Bodies Recognized By USF As One Of The Fastest Growing Bull Led Companies

Healthy Bodies Medical & Dental Center was recognized as one of University of South Florida’s (USF) Alumni’s fastest growing companies in the world.

The celebration took place at USF in Tampa on April 26. Dr. Watson Ducatel and Dr. Martha Ducatel were proud to accept the award which rated them as the third fastest growing company led by USF graduates. Healthy Bodies Medical & Dental Center opened in 2017 and will soon celebrate two years.

“We are inspired by this honor as we work fervently to help people live more fulfilling lives,” said Dr. Watson Ducatel. “We’re about excellence in medicine and excellence in dentistry. And we are excited and thankful to have the community’s support.”

Healthy Bodies is located at 3416 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon. Call 540-5005.

Ace Golf Brandon Closes

After 26 years, the Ace Golf in Brandon closed to make way for the future site of 333 apartments by Edward Rose Properties.

Ace Golf will now focus on its Riverview location which opened in 2003. Upgrades to the Riverview location are anticipated for next year, including LED lighting, new batting cage netting and more.

Craig Skiles, the manager of Ace Golf Brandon, will become the golf director at the Plantation Palms Golf Club in Land O’ Lakes. Sean Walter, the assistant manager of Ace Golf Brandon, will become the assistant manager of Ace Golf Riverview. Some of its other staff members and golf instructors will also move to Ace Golf Riverview. The manager of Ace Golf Riverview is Matt Primrose, who was named ‘Top 50 Golf Instructor in the US’ by US Kids Golf and has been recognized the last five years by the PGA for his contribution to junior golf.

Ace Golf is located at 12910 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit https://ace-golf.com/.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Launches Reconstructive Limb Loss Clinic

The Reconstructive Limb Loss Clinic, headed by Orthopaedic hand surgeon Dr. Jason Nydick, is a multidisciplinary clinic offering the latest surgical innovations and technology to restore maximum limb performance and help patients live life to the fullest. The Clinic, occuring on the first Tuesday of each month at the main FOI campus on 13020 Telecom Pkwy N. in Temple Terrace, includes a multidiscipline approach.

TMR is a surgical procedure which involves transferring amputated nerves to activate the remaining muscles in the limb.

Visit www.FloridaOrtho.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Florida.Orthopaedic.Institute.

Local Volunteer Recognized Through AARP Services Inc.

AARP Services lnc., a wholly owned subsidiary of AARP that oversees providers and the products offered to its members, recognized Lori Brown for 50+ volunteer hours through the ACES community service program. Brown performs community service with three organizations close to her heart: volunteer ministry with Jehovah’s Witnesses, Guardian ad Litem and The Straz Center for the Performing Arts.

Visit CreateTheGood.org to find local volunteer opportunities.

Hiring Event For Teachers

Charter School Associates is hosting an in house hiring event for all teachers on Wednesday, May 29. The event is being held at 13221 Boyette Rd. in Riverview from 4-8 p.m.

Charter School Associates has much to offer their teachers such as competitive salaries, free health care, dental and vision, 401(k) plan, professional growth opportunities, acknowledgment for advanced degrees and PTO (paid time off).

For more information, email Denise Herrera at dherrera@charterk12.com or call 954-414-5767 x1119.

Now You Can Smile Again At Perfect Dental

Perfect Dental’s team offers quality dental services. The specialists work every day to study the case of each patient and give the best solution. Perfect Dental is happy to see each customer pleased with their new smile. Improve your nutritional quality by being able to bite and eat all food without pain, perfect smile improves your image and increases your self-esteem.

Prevention is better than treatment. Perfect Dental has the following specialties: dentures, crowns, cleanings, fillings, bridges and extractions.

Perfect Dental is located at 1090 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon (Walmart Plaza). Call to make an appointment at 548-7037. Visit www.Brandonperfectdental.com.

Humana Looking To Fill 100 Full-Time Positions In Tampa Bay

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is hiring to fill 100 full-time new national phone sales positions in Tampa Bay.

The Telesales Agent positions, based at Humana’s local call center in Tampa at NetPark, located on 5701 E. Hillsborough Ave., will provide national phone sales and enrollment assistance for the company’s Medicare benefit plans and specialty products. These positions will also directly handle inquiries and provide guidance to help new and existing Humana Medicare Advantage members nationwide find benefit solutions to meet their needs.

These roles are being added in order to meet the demand of the annual Medicare open enrollment period, which runs from October 15 to December 7. Humana is seeking to hire immediately, with starting dates beginning in June.

The successful candidate will have a high school diploma or GED and be available and willing to work any shift between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., including weekends. Bilingual candidates, including those who speak Spanish, Cantonese, Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese and Polish, are strongly encouraged to apply.

A Fortune 100 company, Humana offers competitive salaries and benefits. Candidates with their health insurance license are strongly encouraged to apply. Humana will also pay for telesales agents to obtain their health insurance license and for in-depth certification and sales training.

To apply online, visit careers.humana.com and search requisition number 215042.

The Way 2 Dance Celebrates 10 Years

The Way 2 Dance studio in Brandon opened its doors for Salsa, Ballroom and Swing dance lessons in June, 2009.

“It has been a fun journey and a blessing to teach my students social and competitive dancing throughout these years,” said Tatyana Frost, the owner.

These talented and dedicated students have received several top awards in local competitions, including the Top Large Studio Award, Top Organized Studio, Top Excellence Studio Award, Top Newcomer Couple (Joe and Mary Crossfield), Top Male (Ron Beck) Newcomer, Top Male (Jerry Burgin) and Top Female (Missy Ide) Newcomer Award, Top Bronze Male (John Ware) and Top Bronze Female (Missy Ide) Award as well as the Top Gold Male Awards (Vince Harwood).

Frost expresses her gratitude to all the students that have attended the lessons during these 10 years. The Way 2 Dance studio teaches up to 17 different dances and keeps adding more as the world of dancing continues to change. The studio specializes in one-on-one dance lessons for singles and couples, preparing wedding couples for their first dance or any social event or competition.

The Way 2 Dance is located at 610 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 966-4788 or visit www.theway2dance.com.

David Bradley Jr. Joins The Law Office Of Kari L. MacDonald

The Law Office of Kari L. MacDonald announced that David Bradley Jr. has been added to its team. He graduated from the University of Central Florida in 2005, the Florida Coastal School of Law in 2012 and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2013.

His prior experience as a teacher and a financial advisor has given him valuable experience which only strengthens his career as a Family Law attorney for the last four years.

You can meet David at the office located at 634 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon or call 655-1075.