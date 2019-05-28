For 15 years, Brandon area drivers have trusted their cars to the Canfield family. Owners of Hi Tech Automotive, located on S. Montclair Ave., Joe and Melissa Canfield have serviced thousands of vehicles for happy customers since they bought the garage in 2004.

The list of services offered at Hi Tech is long, from quick lube services to extended warranty work, but what really sets the garage apart is the staff’s dedication to customers and the community.

“We strive to be advisors and problem solvers for our customers,” said Melissa. “Rather than strong-arming people who are worried about their car into a service, we like to be able to tell them what is going on and then give them options and advice on how we would fix it if we were facing the issue ourselves.”

The family-run business with 12 full-time employees is a dream come true for Joe who has worked in the auto industry for most of his life, including 12 years with Goodyear in both retail and wholesale.

“Working for Goodyear, Hi Tech’s previous owners were one of Joe’s clients, so when the opportunity to buy the garage came up, we decided to do whatever we had to do to make it happen,” said Melissa.

When asked what sets Hi Tech apart from other garages, Melissa answered easily. “We go the extra mile,” she said.

This was echoed by some of their many customers.

“Hi Tech has provided quality service at unbeatable prices on our vehicles from oil changes to major repairs,” said FishHawk resident Melina Olver. “Their customer service from the owner to the service tech is over the top. They even helped us on Easter Sunday last year. No one likes to visit the mechanic, but I always leave Hi Tech with a smile on my face.”

But for the Canfields, owning a small business is more than just making customers happy.

“We do everything we can to give back to the community that has made this dream come true for us,” said Melissa, who holds leadership positions at two local chamber of commerces and Newsome High School PTA and sponsor countless sports teams and charity groups.

To celebrate 15 years in business, the now award-winning, People’s Choice Best of the Best, Hi Tech is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Visit www.hitechautomotiveofbrandon.com or call the garage at 684-1556. Hi Tech is located at 119 S. Montclair Ave. in Brandon.