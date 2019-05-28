On March 31, the GFWC Brandon Service League held its 29th Annual “Denim & Diamonds” Country Jamboree at Center Place Fine Arts in Brandon. This annual event is an opportunity for members to celebrate, along with guests, the success of the year. It is also a time to award grants to local nonprofits.

The evening was a fun one filled with great dining, dancing and entertainment. The highlight of the night came when the club presented the proceeds from the annual Brandon Holiday Home Tour to representatives of several nonprofit organizations that are supported by the club. In total, $10,000 was raised and distributed to the following: The Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Women’s Resource Center of Brandon, Men’s Resource Center Brandon and Winthrop Arts, Inc.

Candy Jackson, the second vice president, said, “We have been supporting some of these organizations for many years. Club members had volunteered and/or seen firsthand how these organizations impacted the community. They soon became aware of how much these organizations needed the additional financial support that would enable them to continue and extend this impact.”

Jackson and First Vice President Jeri Robinson also recognized several long-time members of the Brandon Service League. These included the Spring Fundraiser Founders: Pat Elam (35 years), Glenda Thurow (36 years), Shirley Alderman (50 years) and Merci Hernandez (60 years).

The Brandon Service League has been serving the community for over six decades. The Brandon Service League holds numerous events throughout the year including the much-anticipated Annual Holiday Home Tour. This event is usually held on the first Saturday in December. This wonderful event is the club’s largest annual fundraiser.

In addition to the Holiday Home Tour, the Brandon Service League hosts the Alice Storms Very Special Arts Festival, the High School Art Show and other programs. The Brandon Service League also holds events to fund scholarships which are awarded to deserving high school seniors and women who are either re-entering work or advancing their education.

Jackson said, “We are a part of the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs, an international organization dedicated to serving local communities through volunteer service. We welcome all women over the age of 18 to join us in this service.”

For more information on the GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.