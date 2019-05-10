At Last Chiropractic Celebrates New Location With Ribbon-Cutting

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for At Last Chiropractic, which recently moved to 5613 Skytop Dr. in Lithia.

According to owners Dr. Anthony Taylor and Dr. Carissa Hughes, your health is your greatest fortune and everyone wants to live free of pain and disease. The doctors know that specific chiropractic care gives your body the ability to function at its optimal potential which is the best way to begin a life-changing process to better health and healing.

It is a family-focused office; all ages are treated and have special training in adjusting pregnant mothers and pediatrics. The technique is very gentle, specific and safe for all ages.

Hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 461-6500 or visit https://atlastchiropractic.com/.

Missy’s Ink Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

Missy’s Ink Permanent Makeup celebrates two years of making women feel more confident from the outside in. Missy Duncan has taken many advanced classes which have helped to perfect her craft. Seeing the smiles and sometimes happy tears from over 250 women the past two years is what makes Missy love what she does.

“Life isn’t always perfect, but your makeup can be,” she said.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B. in Brandon. Call 659-0648. Visit www.missysink.com.

Hess Orthodontics Launches $199 A Month Braces And Invisalign Program

Hess Orthodontics recently launched a new program that allows both children and adults to get state-of-the-art orthodontic treatment for only $199 a month.

“We are always looking to provide the perfect mix of cutting-edge technology and provide value for our patients,” said Dr. Michael Hess. “Straighter teeth mean better oral health, which in turn, has a direct impact on the rest of the health of your body. Poor oral health, including tooth decay and gum disease, is linked to heart disease. Straight teeth help prevent this.”

Hess Orthodontics uses cutting edge Damon brackets for their patients needing traditional braces. Research has shown that Damon patients were treated in an average of 6.33 months less time than those treated with conventional twin brackets. Damon patients were treated with seven fewer appointments than those treated with conventional braces.

With only $500 down, children or adults can start their orthodontic treatment. Whether it is the innovative Damon brackets or being an industry leader Invisalign, Hess Orthodontics has treatment options for both children and adults.

Call 645-4377 to schedule a free consultation today. Hess Orthodontics has locations in FishHawk, Riverview, Apollo Beach and Parrish.

Riverview’s Housing Growth Accelerates As Lennar Launches Three New Communities

The pace of home sales in the Riverview area continues to accelerate, as buyers continue to look to the area for a sizable family home at a great value and a reasonable commute from Tampa.

As part of this continued surge of residential growth in South Hillsborough County, Lennar is building homes in three new communities in Riverview, in addition to the homebuilder’s seven other communities currently under construction in the area. Homes in each of the three new communities will start in the mid-$200s.

The Riverview area is particularly popular among first-time homebuyers and Tampa Bay area residents, with a significant number of Tampa-based renters looking to purchase a home in a more suburban area. Buyers are also coming from out of the area, as many new area residents find that Riverview meets their needs for a new home.

According to MetroStudy, Riverview new home sales overall increased substantially in the December 2018-February 2019 time frame compared to the same time frame in December 2017-February 2018.

With a 118 percent jump in new home sales, from 49 to 107 home closings, homebuyers have demonstrated strong continued demand for new construction homes in Riverview. Overall home sales, which also include resales, increased by 13 percent year-over-year. As sales have increased, overall home prices have stayed steady, rising a marginal 1 percent to $228,958 on average.

The three new Lennar communities offer an array of single-family floor plans and are part of Lennar’s Everything’s Included® program, where the homes come move-in ready with energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting and a large-capacity washer and dryer.

Currently open for sale, Rivercrest Lakes offers waterfront homes, a rare opportunity for the Riverview area. The gated community offers floor plans ranging from 1,744 to 3,773 sq. ft. As part of Lennar’s Legacy series, the available homes come with stainless steel GE® appliances and granite countertops. Lennar’s other highly-anticipated Riverview communities are:

Timbercreek—The homes are a part of Lennar’s American Dream Series, which is designed to be energy efficient and move-in ready with black appliances and LED lighting. The community will offer a variety of floor plan options and will open for sales in April.

Ventana—The community homes also include energy efficient features, black appliances and LED lighting. It will open for sales in the spring. “Riverview continues to be a great option for homebuyers looking for new construction homes in a convenient and desirable area,” said Mark Metheny, Division President of Lennar Central Florida. “With a combination of great value, accessibility to Tampa and plenty of things to do, Riverview is an excellent option for a home in the Tampa metro area.”

Visit LennarTampa.com or call 844-478-5429.

Hiring Event For Teachers

Charter School Associates is hosting an in house hiring event for all teachers on Wednesday, May 29. The event is being held at 13221 Boyette Rd. in Riverview from 4-8 p.m.

Charter School Associates has much to offer their teachers such as competitive salaries, free health care, offers dental and vision, 401(k) plan, professional growth opportunities, acknowledgment for advanced degrees and PTO (paid time off).

For more information, email Denise Herrera at dherrera@charterk12.com or call 954-414-5767 x1119

Kathy’s Korner Gift Shop Now Open In Ace Hardware

Back in November 2018, Kathy Atchison along with husband Billy and Tim Gibson, who own the Ace Hardware at 13364 Lincoln Rd. in Riverview, had opened a gift shop inside the Ace Hardware.

Come on in for some great gift ideas including men’s gifts, outdoor décor, flags, floor mats, coastal décor, wood signs, fragrances, jewelry, Yeti cups and coolers, candles and bath soaps.

The store is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the same hours as Ace Hardware. If you would like more information, please call 236-1885.