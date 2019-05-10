With everything else involved in starting a business or relocating an existing business, the extra stress in finding the right and affordable location can be problematic. Fortunately, Rendee Hughes lives and breathes commercial real estate and brings more than 22 years of experience to the table along with a work ethic second to none.

Looking for warmer weather and career opportunities, Hughes moved to the Riverview/FishHawk area in 1994 from the Chicago area.

“I’ve found over time, my Midwestern, blue-collar work ethic separates me from the competition,” said Hughes. “I am very service driven and work hard for my customers. Calling people back timely and following up are important in this industry.”

When she was a junior at Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL, Hughes took her first real estate class and loved it. She graduated with a minor in finance and a major in marketing. Hughes has enjoyed a successful career in sales and marketing for more than 30 years and her past experience in industrial and technology sales has provided her a unique understanding of the challenges of all size businesses.

Her forte and experience as a realtor with Turner Cole Company rests in commercial property management, lease and sales contract negotiations as well as with zoning and land requirements.

“Commercial and residential realtors live in two different worlds—literally,” said Hughes. “I always recommend if someone uses a residential agent to help them with commercial, they have a resource or broker who is well-versed in the market and zoning.”

Hughes recently earned her broker’s license, which lends further resources for Hughes to be able to assist and guide her commercial customers. “The broker’s class taught me a lot of little things that are really important in staying within the law and making sure clients are protected,” said Hughes. “It makes me a more informed resource for my clients.”

Hughes offers credit for much of her success to her mentors at Turner Cole—Joe Cole and Carl Stickeler. “Between the two of them there is over 30 years of experience,” said Hughes.

The commercial real estate industry is changing faster than ever before. There are more space types and deal structures as well as additional services provided.

Hughes is also a member of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce and is involved with the Visions of Hope and Humane Animals program along with the Pet a Pet Program.

Turner Cole Company is located at 333 N. Falkenburg Rd., Suite B206 in Tampa. For more information, visit www.Turnercole.com, email rhughes@turnercole.com or call 735-6181.