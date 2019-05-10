The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay recently awarded more than $18,000 in grants to nonprofits focusing on increasing accessibility to arts and culture in the SouthShore area. These grants were a part of a larger giving fund in which over $60,000 was awarded to organizations throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

These grants allow organizations to provide opportunities such as after school programs and mentor programs to help emerging artists.

One recipient, the Florida Home Partnership, which provides opportunity, education and upward mobility and stability for low income to moderate income families, received $10,000 to begin a community art project in Bayou Pass Village 4 in Ruskin. Professional artist, Michael Parker will engage the community and lead them in painting the mural together. Parker has had a successful career in leading large scale mural paintings.

Another recipient is the Friends of the Library – Hillsborough County, Inc. They were awarded $4,000 to support art classes for residents in Ruskin who go to the John Crawford Art Education Studio at the SouthShore Regional Library.

In addition, the SouthShore Arts Council received $4,700 for its SouthShore High School art exhibit. The art exhibit, which is done in collaboration with Hillsborough Community College, gives high school students an opportunity to experience exhibiting their art in the community.

Marlene Spalten, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, said, “We are grateful for the important organizations that are working to increase accessibility of arts and culture in the Tampa Bay area.” Spalten added, “The Foundation is proud to facilitate these grants to local art organizations that share our goals of enriching the community.”

The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay was founded in 1990. The Foundation strives to connect donors, nonprofits, community and business leaders, professional advisors, volunteers and residents to make the maximum positive impact in the area. For more than 25, years, the Foundation has been dedicated to making giving easy and meaningful for donors as a way to strengthen nonprofits and build a better, more vibrant community.

Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded nearly $215 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.

For more information, please visit www.cftampabay.org.