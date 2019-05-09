The Firehouse Pub in Ruskin will close out its 2018-19 season with a great line up of talented entertainers this May and June. You will not want to miss these shows. The Firehouse Pub will be open in September.

First up on Saturday, May 11, come listen to the music of Alexis Cole, a respected world-traveled Jazz Vocalist from New York, who will perform a special engagement at the Firehouse Pub.

On Friday, May 17, come to Comedy Night: Firehouse Favorites and listen to the comedy of Dean Napolitano and Alan Schubowsky. They have both performed for the Firehouse Pub previously.

Napolitano is a throwback to the great comedians with a modern twist. He is a true storyteller with imaginative delivery.

For the last 30 years, Schubowsky has been earning his living as a stand-up comic writing jokes that in addition to making people laugh also turn darkness into light and speak truth to power.

On Saturday, May 18, come listen to the Paul Gavin’s Mosaic Tribute to Art Blakey. Gavin’s new group performs the jazz music of Art Blakey, who was a drummer and band leader. Mosaic features James Suggs, trumpet; Zach Bornheimer, tenor saxophone; Herb Bruce, trombone; John O’Leary, piano; Michael Ross, acoustic bass; and Gavin, drums/leader.

On Friday, May 24, Jose Velez and Luis Alfredo (the Rumba Brothers) will play their music, which is a mixture of Italian, Mariachi, Caribbean Latin and Flamenco music.

On Saturday, June 1, you will not want to miss TBone Hamilton & the Blues All Stars, TC Carr and John Puhl. The Blues All Stars include: Thomas Hamilton on Bass and Vocals; Jon Puhl on Guitar; and TC Carr on Harmonica. They are some of the area’s best blues musicians.

Finally, on Friday, June 7, come experience Comedy Night: 50 Shades of Bray starring Rene Bray who will be closing out her 30-year comedy career. She chose the Firehouse as her second-to-last show before she retires for good. Michael Murillo will open the show.

Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center (FCC) said, “The Firehouse Pub Series is an opportunity to enjoy exceptional music of all genres and comedy.”

The FCC is located 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of show tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. To reserve tickets, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.