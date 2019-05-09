C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter Looks To Find A Home For Fun-Loving Sisters

Zoey and Chloe are fun-loving sisters who were left behind when their owner moved. They are a very bonded pair that would very much like to be adopted together. When they had puppies, they even took care of each other’s babies. They can be nervous at first, but they get the zoomies, play silly games and are affectionate when they are with people they know. If interested in adopting these two, please plan to visit Zoey and Chloe a couple of times. Once you are in, they will be your best friends.

C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter is located at 1528 27th St. S.E. in Ruskin. It is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m-3 p.m. Please call 645-2273 for more info or visit https://careshelter.org.

The ABWC Donates Scholarships To FCC Summer Camp

On March 25, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) Community Service committee donated money for three scholarships to the Firehouse Cultural Center for its 2019 summer camp. The scholarships will be in Musical Theater, Visual Arts and Robotics. Recipients will be selected by their school guidance counselors based on financial need and talent.

Impact To Host Community Leaders Breakfast

Teen Impact will host a free breakfast for pastors, church leaders and Christian business leaders on Wednesday, May 15 from 7:30-9 a.m. at The Regent. The event is an opportunity to hear more about the positive impact that the organization Impact is making in the community. The local nonprofit educates and empowers teens to make healthy choices by avoiding high-risk behaviors.

A few local pastors will share their experiences with being involved with the program. Networking will begin at 7:30 a.m. with programming at 8 a.m. The purpose is to promote awareness among youth leaders, mission directors and local leaders so that they can promote Impact within their church and organization as well as make a financial plea to keep the program running.

Please register for the breakfast by Monday, May 13 at https://impactbreakfast.eventbrite.com. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

For more information on Impact, visit www.whatisimpact.com or its Facebook page @whatisimpact. For further questions, contact Angie Kagey at akagey@whatisimpact.com or 264-9368.

Local Sailing Vessel Wins Its Division In Race To Cuba

Flagship Sailing out of Little Harbor participated in the St. Pete to Habana Sail Boat Race held on March 21-23. It was hosted jointly by the St. Pete Yacht Club and Marina Hemingway Yacht Club (in Cuba).

They participated on Sailing Vessel “Flagship” (an Island Packet 40 Cutter). Total time for the crew of six on the 300 mile trip was approximately 51 hours.

The crew consisted of Capt. Nordie Norwood Flagship Sailing, First Mate Jim Barber and four Crew students undergoing training: Adriane Alicia, Neal Farley, Jack Farley and Walt Norwood.

There were approximately 25 sailboats in the race with about five in its division (Cruiser C).