Seniors And Teens Feed The Homeless

Residents at The Bridges Assisted Living Community and teenagers with the Brandon Angel Foundation’s Junior Angel Program worked side by side recently to make 200 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches along with fruit snacks and chips were bagged and delivered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner that supports the Hillsborough County Homeless Initiative.

“Bringing together the residents and the Junior Angels was terrific for everyone. It was wonderful to watch them work side by side and help each other make the sandwiches while talking, laughing and getting to know each other,” stated Jill Lansky, Chair of the Brandon Foundation Junior Angel Program.

According to residents Bruce and Leslie Frimet, “It was so nice to connect and work alongside these kids and to see them so gung-ho about helping those less fortunate.”

These two groups have been working together since 2017 and are committed to continuing their partnership to support those in need.

Create Your Zen At The Riverview Library

Yoga 101 for Adults! Monday, May 13; 10:30-11:30 a.m. and May 20 at 6 p.m.

Erin Wheeler of Lucky Cat Yoga introduces you to yoga. Participants will learn basic yoga postures and pranayama (yogic breathing). The class is moderately paced, allowing participants to leave with lots of energy. Participants should wear athletic or comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel.

Peace in the Pages Meditation/Book Discussion: Monday, May 13, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and May 20 at 7 p.m.: Relax with gentle guided meditation, followed by a book (and life) discussion, featuring authors such as Byron Katie, Pema Chodron, Thich Nhat Hanh and others.

Riverview Library is located at 10509 Riverview Dr. Programs are courtesy of the Friends of Riverview Library and Hillsborough Library System. Inquire at the Library Service Desk, phone 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org for programs that require registration.

Girl Scout Donations Help Those In Need

Girl Scout Troop 3212 worked hard this year to help learn how to ‘Change a Story’ for someone in need. The troop focused on how to change the world around them, to be philanthropists and learn to meet the needs, no matter how small. The main goal is to build self-esteem and a sense of community and sisterhood among the girls.

The Troop recently donated approximately $500 worth of supplies by gathering donations from family, friends and Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church. Donations were made to both Rogers Middle School for needy students as well as ECHO in Brandon.

The Troop is led by Abby Baltra, Rebecca Myers and Chris Volk.

Students Pursuing Career Helping Seniors Encouraged To Apply For $1,000 Scholarship

The Better Living for Seniors Hillsborough Alliance (BLS Hillsborough) is now accepting applications for its $1,000 academic scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a student in good standing who is enrolled in a formal, postsecondary program in preparation for a career that involves working with older adults. Applicants must reside in Hillsborough County.

Interested students should complete and submit scholarship application and supporting essays by Monday, June 10 to be considered. Finalists will be notified by Monday, July 15 and will be expected to participate in an interview conducted by a panel of BLS members as part of the application process. One winner will be selected and will be presented scholarship at the BLS general membership meeting on Friday, August 23.

Scholarship monies will be awarded and applied toward tuition for the fall 2019 semester. For more information, please contact Patty Suarez at Senior Connection Center at 676-5616 or Patty.Suarez@sccmail.org.