A group of us visited Win Win Asian Kitchen, which recently opened at 812 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Sharing various menu items gave us the opportunity to try a lot of dishes. While all were different, every one of them was delicious.

The restaurant is considered fast-casual, which means that although you place your order at the counter, it is delivered to your table. All meals are served on china, so the only difference between Win Win and a sit-down restaurant is the ordering process. All of the food is freshly made to order.

This is the seventh restaurant that Perry Liang has opened in Tampa Bay, including Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine on Bruce B Downs and Perry’s BBQ, located inside the Westfield Brandon Mall. It is evident that his experience has transferred to the new restaurant. When you walk in, the first thing you notice is how clean and fresh everything looks; from the restaurant itself to the food you are served.

Many of the menu features are signature dishes brought from the chef at Liang’s Bistro. Wok classics as well as fried rice and noodle combinations are on the menu along with choices of soups, salads and appetizers.

Win Win offers the standard dishes that you might find in other Asian-style restaurants such as Sesame Chicken and Wok Classics as well as Pad Thai Noodles, but some of the menu offerings are different.

You might be yearning for some Fried Rice, but you will have a decision to make. Do you want it Chinese, Japanese, Singapore, Vietnamese or Thai style? Your choice of meat remains the same for all of them.

The Spicy Creamy Shrimp was quite different. It is served in a creamy white sauce with sesame seeds. It had a slightly sweet flavor that I could not quite figure out, but I could have continued eating it if it was not for all the other delectable items such as the Dynamite Shrimp, which had a nice kick to it.

One of the items I really enjoyed was the Cantonese Chow Fun. Instead of your basic Lo Mein noodles, these are the wide Chinese Rice Noodles. You do not see it on very many Chinese restaurant menus here. I last enjoyed them long ago in New York City’s Chinatown.

Terry Vassalotti especially enjoyed the Mongolian Beef. “The ingredients were so fresh. I was most impressed with the high quality of the meat.”

The Orange Chicken is a special recipe and really quite tasty. If you are looking for something a little lighter, you can try Win Win’s Lettuce Wrap with either chicken or shrimp. Although an appetizer, it is large enough to be a full meal choice or pair it up with a side order of Edamame.

To check out the menu, visit Win Win Asian Kitchen on Facebook or call 653-1111.