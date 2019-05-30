Great medical care is an absolute necessity, but too often patients receive unnecessary procedures or impersonal treatment. That is not the case at Palm Harbor Dermatology. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Amy S. Ross, PHDermatology always strives to keep the patient’s best interests in mind.

Physician liaison Jenni Kelly summarizes their commitment to excellence in patient care: “When you visit us, you can have confidence that we’ve done our homework, but also that we will answer your questions until you share our confidence that the treatment is right for you.”

Now with locations in both Brandon and Riverview, you can be sure to see why patients believe they have never been treated so well.

Each location offers care by board-certified dermatologists. They can treat any dermatology need from skin cancer to rashes, acne, warts, mole evaluation and removal. They also offer Mohs surgery for precision care. You will love the fantastic team.

Dr. Brittany Hearn enjoys all areas of dermatology including medical, surgical and cosmetic, and she has experience treating pediatric, adolescent and adult patients. Dr. Scott Lindsey is a board-certified dermatologist fellowship trained in both Mohs Micrographic Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery. They have a wonderful team of advanced practice registered nurses including Julie Bucciarelli and Erica Underwood, whose commitment to building relationships complements their passion and knowledge base within their field.

Robin Winkler, a patient, raves, “I would highly recommend coming to PHDermatology. They explained everything thoroughly for my appointment.”

Palm Harbor Dermatology has eight convenient locations all over the Tampa Bay area. If you do no want to go into the office, you can book a Televisit online and speak to a doctor from the privacy of your home.

To find out more information or to book an appointment in office or online, visit https://palmharbordermatology.com/ or call 855-743-4968. To reach the Brandon or Riverview offices directly, call 657-3330.

The Brandon office is located at 621 Medical Care Dr. in Brandon. The Riverview office is located at 10141 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 209 in Riverview.