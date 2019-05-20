Sight Support Group Enjoys Bowling Event

The Palms Church Sight Support Group met April 16 at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl. It was a time for overcoming challenges for this visually impaired group. A good time was had by everyone.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 4 at 1 p.m. at the Palms Church, located at 204 New Hope Rd. (off Parsons Ave.) in Brandon. At the monthly meetings you will share coping methods, learn about new technology and listening to various speakers. The group is free and open to the community.

For more information, please contact Maren Funderburk at 685-8407.

Spano Welcomes WWII, Korean And Vietnam Veterans To Washington D.C.

On April 29, U.S. Representative Ross Spano (R-FL) welcomed Polk County World War II, Korean and Vietnam veterans to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The visit was organized by the Polk County Veterans Council as part of its ‘light to Honor’ program.

“Every time I have the opportunity to meet one of these heroes, I am reminded that we are the land of the free because of the brave…” said Rep. Spano. “Seeing the pride and honor in these veterans’ eyes as they look at their monuments has to be one of the most humbling experiences I’ve had in Washington. On behalf of all district residents, it is an honor being able to thank them for their service.”

Flight to Honor Polk is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans. The organization transports veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials. This was ‘Mission #5.’ To date, the organization has helped over 600 local veterans and their sponsors travel to visit the monuments.

Free Water Safety Lessons At The YMCA

As a leader in drowning prevention, the YMCAs of Tampa Bay are teaming up with the Florida Blue Foundation and the YMCA of the Suncoast is joining forces with the Juvenile Welfare Board to offer free water safety lessons from May until August.

Thanks to both generous supporters, the Safety Around Water program (visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/) is free and open to all 3 to 12-year-old beginners and nonswimmers in the community. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is NOT required; however, due to limited space, preregistration is required at these participating Ys: Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA locations, including Campo, North Brandon, Spurlino and Camp Cristina, which will hold the program from Tuesday to Friday, May 28-31 and from Monday to Thursday, August 5-8.

For location information, please visit https://www.tampaymca.org/locations/.

Twin Lakes Neighborhood Garage Sale

Just imagine the wonderful things you might find at the Twin Lakes annual garage sale. This lovely local community of over 450 homes will host a garage sale on Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Whether you are interested in furniture, clothing, baby items or small treasures, you will find them all at garage sale prices. To get to Twin Lakes follow Bloomingdale Ave. east until it ends and then turn left.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, May 18 and 25 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. Enjoy social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.