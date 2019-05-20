The Warrior Games, for the first time ever, will be hosted by the U.S. Special Operations Command in Tamp and will have more than 300 wounded, ill or injured active-duty and veteran military athletes compete Friday to Sunday from June 21-30. Events will be held at MacDill Air Force Base, Amalie Arena, the Tampa Convention Center and USF’s Yeungling Center in addition to other locations around Tampa.

This year, Warrior Games athletes will represent members of the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Special Operations Command, athletes from the U.K. Armed Forces, Australian Defence Force, Canadian Armed Forces, Armed Forces of the Netherlands and the Danish Armed Forces. Team members are military service members or veterans with upper body, lower body and spinal cord injuries; traumatic brain injuries; visual impairment; serious illnesses; and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Our game here will look more like Chicago. Chicago is the first time we really brought it to a major urban setting,” said Army Col. Cary Harbaugh, the U.S. Special Operations Command Warrior Games 2019 director. “It’s heartwarming for your wounded warriors when they see big crowds out there cheering them on as they play these games.”

Athletes will compete in 14 events, including archery, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, time trial cycling, field, golf, powerlifting, indoor rowing, wheelchair rugby, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and wheelchair tennis. For the first time in Warrior Games history, golf, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair tennis will be introduced.

The 2019 DoD Warrior Games is open to the public. All are invited to attend, support and honor U.S. and international wounded warriors as they overcome adversity through sports. Created in 2010, the DoD Warrior Games introduce wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans to paralympic-style adaptive sports. The Warrior Games showcase the resilient spirit of today’s wounded, ill or injured service members from all branches of the military. These athletes have overcome significant physical and behavioral injuries and prove that life can continue after becoming wounded, ill or injured.

To mark the occasion, Warrior Games athletes and coaches, will gather with USSOCOM and community leaders in downtown Tampa for sports and equipment demonstrations, including a wheelchair basketball exhibition and a demonstration by the Para-Commandos, USSOCOM’s premier aerial parachute demonstration team. Attendees will also hear from General Raymond A. Thomas III, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command.

For more information, visit DODWarriorGames.com.

Schedule Of Events

Friday, June 21:

Golf Prelim, Eagles Golf Course; 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22:

Track, University of South Florida, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Golf Finals, Eagles Golf Course, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Mountain Bike Demonstration, Alafia State Park, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Opening Ceremony, Amalie Arena 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23:

Field, University of South Florida, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Tennis, University of South Florida, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Cycling Time Trial, Bayshore Boulevard, 8:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon

Monday, June 24:

Archery Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Powerlifting, Tampa Convention Center, 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25:

Archery Finals, Tampa Convention Center, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Indoor Rowing, Tampa Convention Center, 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26:

Cycling Road Race, MacDill Air Force Base, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 27:

Shooting Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Sitting Volleyball Prelim, Tampa Convention Center, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 28:

Shooting Finals, Tampa Convention Center, 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby Finals, Tampa Convention Center, 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Wheelchair Basketball Finals, Tampa Convention Center, 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 29:

Swimming, Long Aquatic Center, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 30:

Wheelchair Volleyball Finals, Yuengling Center, 12:00 Noon-4:00 p.m.

Closing Ceremonies, Amalie Arena, 7:00-9:00 p.m.