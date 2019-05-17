Leadership Hillsborough will host its Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 1 at River Hills Country Club in Valrico. A shotgun start is set to begin at 1 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit both A Kid’s Place and scholarships for future members of Leadership Hillsborough.

Leadership Hillsborough is a 10-month program that provides leadership development opportunities for Hillsborough County professionals who seek to grow as leaders and expand their knowledge of the issues, challenges and opportunities that impact their work and the community. It is open for individuals from the for profit, nonprofit and government sectors of Hillsborough County.

Members attend 12 full-day seminars and they get to interact with established leaders in Hillsborough County. In addition, each class selects a community service project and a nonprofit to assist with a fundraiser.

A Kid’s Place, located in Valrico, is a nonprofit where siblings are allowed to remain together and live in a home like setting after they are taken into state custody due to neglect or abuse.

According to Paula Scott, the tournament director, “The 2018-19 class visited A Kid’s Place during our Social Services Seminar Day. We just knew this was something we wanted to support. The campus and the staff are both incredible.”

Scott added, “A Kid’s Place provides children with some normalcy during a chaotic time in their lives and allows them to live with at least a portion of their families intact.”

This is the first year that the tournament has been held at River Hills Country Club. Scott said, “We are so thrilled to be able to hold our event at this private and exclusive club this year.”

Leadership Hillsborough, which was established in 1989, welcomes all Hillsborough County professionals to participate in the program. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2019-2020 class which begins in August.

The cost to participate in Leadership Hillsborough is $1200. Scholarships are available and are generally awarded to the most qualified applicants that demonstrate the need for a scholarship in order to participate.

To register for the tournament, please visit https://birdeasepro.com/leadershiphillsborough/. For info on Leadership Hillsborough, visit http://www.leadershiphillsborough.org.