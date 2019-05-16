Bloomingdale Senior High School Takes On Newsome High School-Teachers Edition

Come cheer for your school in this intense, yet friendly, basketball game as the Bloomingdale Teachers take on the Newsome Teachers on Thursday, May 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tip off will be at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $3 at the door. There will be light concessions sold at the game. All ticket proceeds will go to The Boys and Girls Club of Clair-Mel.

For more information, please contact the assistant principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez at 744-8018 or visit the school website at http://bloomingdale.mysdhc.org/. Bloomingdale Senior High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Ducks Unlimited Award To Shoot Straight

Shoot Straight on US Hwy. 301 has enabled the East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Chapter to sponsor conservative-minded youth educational events as well as fund raising over the last five years. In partnership with other organizations, Shoot Straight enabled the local chapter to restore 210 acres of Florida’s wetlands.

Caregiver Wellness Workshop Presented At The Bridges Retirement Community

If you are responsible for the care and well-being of an aging parent or spouse, you know that it is hard work. It can be physically and emotionally exhausting. Learn what studies say is really important in the areas of nutrition, exercise, sleep and mood by attending “What About Me? Why Self-Care is Critical for the Whole Family” on Thursday, May 23 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cheryl Pruitt, MSW, the Memory Disorder Clinic coordinator at the University of South Florida, will share a few simple changes that can make a big impact on caregiver wellness. If you are a caregiver, self-care is critical to maintaining your quality of life.

The workshop, held at The Bridges on 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. A light lunch is included. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Countywide Survey Available To All Residents Online

Whether you want to talk about your adopted pet, your neighborhood park or your proposed roundabout, the new online Hillsborough County survey is for you.

The 2019 Countywide Survey is online for all residents to share their opinions and ideas. The survey is available in both English and Spanish. It should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Every Hillsborough County resident, including those who live in the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City, are encouraged to take the survey. The survey will serve as a baseline for future surveys as well as to provide an opportunity to gather information about the services residents think are most important in this community.

The survey is designed to measure resident sentiment in key focus areas such as local economy, public safety, life enrichment, recreation opportunities, self-sufficiency programs for individuals and families and high-quality community assets.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/Survey.

Bloomingdale Senior High School Hosts ‘Meet The Coach’ For Rising Freshmen 2019-2020 School Year

Bloomingdale Senior High School (BSHS) will be hosting its ‘Meet The Coach’ event on Friday, May 31 (the last day of school) at 6 p.m. for rising freshmen interested in playing a sport.

The purpose of this event is to invite the incoming freshmen students and their families to come learn about its athletic programs at BSHS. Families will meet in the auditorium to learn about the athletic packet information covering any new or updated procedures and the requirements. Immediately following, families will move to the gymnasium to meet the coaches. Each sport will host its own table and coaches will be available to answer any sport specific questions.

For more information, please contact the assistant principal, Dr. Marcos Rodriguez at 744-8018. For information about the school, visit the school website at http://bloomingdale.mysdhc.org/. Bloomingdale Senior High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.