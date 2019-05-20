Girl Scout Donations Help Those In Need

Girl Scout Troop 3212 worked hard this year to help learn how to ‘Change a Story’ for someone in need. The troop focused on how to change the world around them, to be philanthropists and learn to meet the needs, no matter how small. The main goal is to build self-esteem and a sense of community and sisterhood among the girls.

The Troop recently donated approximately $500 worth of supplies by gathering donations from family, friends and Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church. Donations were made to both Rogers Middle School for needy students as well as ECHO in Brandon.

The Troop is led by Abby Baltra, Rebecca Myers and Chris Volk.

Free Drum Clinic At Music Showcase

In celebration of International Drum Month, Music Showcase is hosting a free drum clinic on Saturday, May 18 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Come to 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon to bang on different drums, win prizes, check out store specials and Kona Ice will be there.

Seniors And Teens Feed The Homeless

Residents at The Bridges Assisted Living Community and teenagers with the Brandon Angel Foundation’s Junior Angel Program worked side by side recently to make 200 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The sandwiches, along with fruit snacks and chips, were bagged and delivered to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Seffner that supports the Hillsborough County Homeless Initiative.

“Bringing together the residents and the Junior Angels was terrific for everyone. It was wonderful to watch them work side by side and help each other make the sandwiches while talking, laughing and getting to know each other,” stated Jill Lansky, chair of the Brandon Foundation Junior Angel Program.

According to residents Bruce and Leslie Frimet, “It was so nice to connect and work alongside these kids and to see them so gung ho about helping those less fortunate.” These two groups have been working together since 2017 and are committed to continuing their partnership to support those in need.

Dancing For Donations Recital Proceeds Will Go To Charity

Dancing for Donations presents ‘Shoot for the Moon,’ its second annual recital, on Saturday, June 8 at 4 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

The show will feature dancers of all abilities in ballet, jazz, tap, acro and hip hop. The dances will take you to outer space or encourage you to shoot for your biggest dreams. Tickets are $7 now or $10 at the door, doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The all-inclusive dance program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers classes for a reduced price and donates a portion of class tuition back to charity.

For tickets or more information, call 601-3009 or stop by the studio at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. #101. Visit https://dancingfordonations.weebly.com/.

Korean War Hero To Speak At Seffner-Mango Library

On Tuesday, May 21, Lt. Baldomero Lopez, a hero of the Korean War will speak at the Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner at 6 p.m. Born in 1925 to an Italian mother and Spanish father, he grew up in Ybor City. During World War II, he was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Academy and was commissioned the rank of Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He led his platoon at Inchon while he was mortally wounded and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

Join a docent from the Tampa Bay History Center to learn about Lt. Lopez’s early life in Tampa and why he is still revered as one of the most heroic figures of the Korean War and the Marine Corps. This event is for adults.