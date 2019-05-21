Pet Supplies Plus specializes in keeping your pets happy and healthy. It carries a large selection of premium, organic, all natural and grain-free products as well as a self-service dog wash which allows you to keep your pups looking and smelling their best. There are also groomers on staff to keep your pet’s fur coat healthy and styling.

No one knows better about happy, healthy pets than Pet Supplies Plus owner, Jacki Kessler. Jacki and her husband Dave came to the area from Detroit, MI. The couple dreamed of opening their own business and when a franchise opportunity in Florida became available, the Kessler family opened shop in Valrico in March 2016, and they never looked back.

“Dave and I started talking and wanted to start our own business,” said Jacki. “We started looking into the opportunity and we decided this was the right fit for us.”

Part of the reason Pet Supplies Plus is such a good fit is that the Kessler family is dedicated to the love and care of animals. Jacki started rescuing dogs when she was 9 years old. She refers to herself as a ‘foster failure,’ which is a humorous term describing a person who fosters pets from a rescue group until an appropriate family can adopt the pet—however, they end up falling in love and keeping the pet.

“We are a complete family of foster failures,” said Kessler. “Dave and I have my first foster failure Charlie, a Lhasa Poo mix. We adopted him March 17, 2010.”

The Kessler’s love for animals transcends into the love of running Pet Supplies Plus. Jacki explains that Pet Supplies plus is neighborhood store, not a big box company.

“When a neighbor comes into our store, they will be greeted, acknowledged and helped as they shop and if purchasing a large or heavy item, will be helped to their car,” said Jacki. “Then as the they keep coming back soon they will be known by name, we will learn all the names of their pets, what they like and don’t like and we also get to become friends with the pet parents as well.”

Pet Supplies Plus is competitively priced and features many natural, holistic and raw options to enhance your pet’s health and offers a 10 percent military discount with ID. The self-service dog wash includes four different types of shampoo and conditioner, dryer and towels. The cost is $10 but there is also a ‘dirty dog discount’ for $25 that includes five washes.

Visit www.petsuppliesplus.com. The store is located at 1937 S.R. 60 E. in Valrico. Call 540-0645.