Brandon area residents have many opportunities to help those less fortunate in the area over the next few weeks. The annual Brandon Honorary Mayor’s Race, hosted by The Community Roundtable, will take place from June 1 until 8 a.m. on July 4, offering a wide variety of fundraising events with 100 percent of profits going to local charities chosen by the candidates.

According to The Community Round Table President Janine Nickerson, this is the 60th year the Honorary Mayor’s Race has taken place in Brandon with all money raised going directly to local charities.

“Although we call it a mayor’s race, there really is no loser,” said Nickerson. “Our community and the charities are all winners.”

Money can be raised by candidates through fundraising throughout the month of June and the first three days of July. The candidate who raises the most money during that time is named Honorary Mayor right before Brandon’s annual Fourth of July Parade. They then ride in the parade.

The first winner, 60 years ago, was Brandon High School teacher Nat Storms, who raised a total of $500. The most money raised by a single candidate was Chuck Burgess, who earned the title in 2016 by raising $100,500.

This year, two residents have stepped up to vie for the title and raise money for their favorite charities. Angie Kagey, executive director of Impact Program, Inc., is running to raise funds for Impact and Soles Shaping Souls. “I decided to join the race as a way to bring community awareness and financial resources to the selected charities as well as support our community by increasing my involvement,” said Kagey.

Impact Program, Inc.’s mission is to promote healthy living and relationships to teens through various targeted programs. Based in Hillsborough County, the group serves the community in multiple venues including schools, churches and organizations such as Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCAs and Parks and Recreation Centers.

Soles Shaping Souls was founded last year by Camden Grant, a student at Newsome High School. Grant started the charity as a donation drive with the hopes of gaining enough funds to provide the students at Booker T. Washington Elementary School with a new pair of shoes each. After an overwhelming response for donations, she decided to form a 501(c)(3) and keep working to help as many students as possible.

Kagey has arranged eight events to take place during the mayor’s race to raise funds for her charities. After a kickoff event on Sunday June 2, the campaign will host a Coach Bingo at The Barn at Winthrop on Thursday, June 6. A movie night is also scheduled for Tuesday, June 11; a Clay Shoot for Saturday, June 15; a bunco for Tuesday, June 18; Spirit Night at Chipotle on Tuesday, June 25; Tea and Fashion Show on Saturday, June 29; and Family Fun Night at The Alley on Sunday, June 30.

For more information about Kagey’s events, search for Angie4Mayor on Facebook or email her at akagey@whatisimpact.com.

The second candidate, Brandon resident Donelle White, is well known in the Brandon community for her involvement with local charities. Her sponsoring organization for the race is The Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon, a group with which she has been involved for two years. Her campaign is also benefiting The Forgotten Angel Foundation, a group that helps children as they age out of the foster system, and the Brandon Junior Women’s Club, which gives a holiday party to 100 needy children every year.

“Through my campaign I intend to further the missions of my three charities by improving our greater Brandon community and working hand in hand with them to make a difference in children’s lives,” said White, an attorney with The Brandon Legal Group. “Kids are leaders of tomorrow and all of the charities I am supporting give them skills in different and important ways.”

White has a number of exciting events lined up to raise money for her charities.

Starting with a Campaign Kick-Off event on Saturday, June 1 at Gran Agave Mexican restaurant in Riverview, followed by a Trivia with the Candidate night at O’Brien’s Irish Pub on Monday, June 3; a Coach Bag Bingo event at The Bridges Assisted Living in Riverview on Tuesday, June 11; a Flag Day Golf Outing at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club on Friday, June 14; and Hambingo at Touch Martini Bar on Monday, June 17, there is something for everyone.

“I am honored and excited to be a part of such a wonderful Brandon tradition and way to really help out our community,” said White.

To learn more about White and follow her events, search for Donelle White for Honorary Mayor of Brandon on Facebook or email donelle.white@brandonlegalgroup.com.

For information on The Community Roundtable, visit www.TheCommunityRoundtable.org or call 661-4350.