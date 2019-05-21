The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center (Photo Archives) has announced that its Intern Program is open for application for the Summer Term 2019. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, June 4. The program is open to high school, undergraduate and graduate students.

Each intern’s program is designed to meet the intern’s and the organization’s specific needs as it pertains to desired outcomes.

According to Gilbert Gott, the Photo Archives’ executive director, “The Intern Program provides the opportunity for young adults to work day to day in a real not-for-profit small organization under the supervision of experienced personnel who provide immediate feedback.” Gott added, “We normally work with up to two full-time (16-24 hours) interns or up to three, if part time scheduling is involved.”

“We look for candidates who show evidence of leadership, educational achievement and an interest in history, writing, research or information management (as in library organization),” said Gott.

Past Photo Archives interns have published research papers. In 2017, an intern published a paper on the development of the role of Home Demonstration Agents in educating rural communities in Florida. In 2018, an intern published a research paper titled Growing Up Black In Plant City, Florida, During the Time of Segregation and Inequality.

All interns participate in other office activities, including field trips. They outline their research topic under the supervision of the executive director, do their own research and submit a paper for potential publication. Interns who are not pursuing a program oriented to research and writing, perform other duties designed to meet their desired outcome. All interns receive a written report and evaluation of the work performed in the program.

The mission of the Photo Archives is to collect and preserve the photographs and documents of the greater Plant City community and to make these collections available to the public. The public is invited to stop in and learn about their history and heritage. You can bring photos and documents to the Photo Archives to preserve for posterity.

Interested students can obtain additional information and an application form by visiting the Photo Archives office or by emailing Gott at gil@plantcityphotoarchives.org. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Plant City Photo Archives and History Center is located at 106 S. Evers St. in Plant City. For more information, please call 754-1578 or visit www.plantcityphotoarchives.org/.